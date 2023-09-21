New York
NYC parking meters
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC parking meter fees are going up 20% next month

Parking in downtown Manhattan for a couple of hours will now cost you nearly $15.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Just as congestion pricing inches towards becoming our new reality, we've got another bad piece of news for drivers: the cost of parking meters all around town will increase by 20% starting October.

Officials are hoping that the updated fees will help ease traffic and open up some parking spots but we're sure they will also cause a whole lot of pushback from automobile drivers. 

The exact rate changes, and the dates that they will be implemented, will vary based on the borough and even within specific neighborhoods. 

Here are some specifics: 

Manhattan

New rates will go into effect on October 16

- Meters below 96th Street will charge $5.50 (22% up from $4.50) for the first hour of parking and $9 (up 20% from $7.50) for each subsequent hour. 

- Meters above 96th Street will charge varying fees depending on exact locations.

Queens

New rates will go into effect on October 27

First-hour fees will go up to $2.50 (a 25% increase from $2) and subsequent hours will cost you $5 each (up 25% from $4)

Brooklyn

New rates will go into effect on November 9

First-hour fees will go up to $2.50 (a 25% increase from $2) and subsequent hours will cost you $5 each (up 25% from $4)

Bronx

New rates will go into effect on November 22

First-hour fees will go up to $2.50 (a 25% increase from $2) and subsequent hours will cost you $5 each (up 25% from $4)

Staten Island

New rates will go into effect on November 29

First-hour fees will go up to $2.50 (a 25% increase from $2) and subsequent hours will cost you $5 each (up 25% from $4)

Check out the NYC Metered Parking Map right here to get even more familiar with the upcoming changes and keep in mind that the message is pretty clear: city officials would really rather you make use of our public transportation system over driving into town.

