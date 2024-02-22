NYC photography museum Fotografiska is now offering $10 tickets on select dates

It's part of a new initiative to make entry more accessible to all New Yorkers

Prestigious photography museum Fotografiska is now offering $10 admission to all visitors on the second Sunday of every month, so you can plan to visit the museum on March 10, April 14, May 12, or June 9 if you want to get the deep discount.

The price of admission, which is usually $31, includes access to the curated shop in the building’s lobby, access to The Café, which offers artisanal pastries and coffee, and of course, the museum’s world-class photography exhibits.

RECOMMENDED: The best galleries in NYC

Fotografiska has branches all across the world including in Stockholm, Berlin, and Shanghai and is known for displaying cutting-edge photography by contemporary artists. Their exhibits often have elements of social commentary, and one of their aims is to be an art space that generates conversations to drive change.

Currently on display at Fotografiska is Human / Nature: Encountering Ourselves in the Natural World, which explores the relationship between people and nature as well as humans' tendency towards destruction; Futuristic Ancestry: Warping Matter and Space-time(s), which highlights the work of French multimedia artist Josèfa Ntjam; and a retrospective of photographer Frank Ockenfels, who is known for his playful approach towards portraiture.

Founded in 2010 in Stockholm, Fotografiska aims to inspire a more conscious world through the power of photography. The Museum produces a broad range of rotating exhibitions featuring the world’s greatest photographers — both world-renowned artists and rising stars. Genres include conceptual, landscape, portrait, documentary and more. Exhibitions change frequently so there’s always something new to experience.

To score the discounted select Sunday tickets, book here. It's worth noting that the museum is open until 9pm on Sundays, so you've got plenty of time to visit. In addition, the museum also offers special discounts on Mondays-Fridays from 10:30am-12pm. Check the museum's website for more details.