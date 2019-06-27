NYC pools officially open for the summer today!

It’s officially summer in New York, and we all know what that means—unbearable humidity!

Thankfully, the city’s 53 free outdoor swimming pools are open now until September 8, giving us all a surefire way to beat the heat. All the pools are open daily from 11am until 7pm, with a one-hour cleaning break from 3 to 4pm. Pro tip: Check out the 11 newly-renovated Cool Pools locations across all 5 boroughs for poolside games and activities, wall art, lounge chairs, cabanas and greenery.

Can’t swim? Don’t let that stop you. Sign up for free programs like Learn to Swim, Adaptive Aquatics, Adult Water Exercise, Lap Swim, Senior Splash, Senior Water Aerobics and Youth Swim Team.

Some locations offer Olympic-sized pools, diving pools, intermediate pools, wading pools and mini pools. Thirty-eight also include a wheelchair accessible ramp or lift. We can’t forget the importance of sun safety this summer so take advantage of free sunscreen at all locations.

The city asks that you leave the food, electronics, valuables, glass bottles and newspapers at home. Just remember to bring a swimsuit and lock to store your stuff while you cool off.

Check here for the full list of locations.