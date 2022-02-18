New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New York City dog park
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best dog parks in NYC

Find the best dog parks in every borough, from waterside green spaces and expansive dog runs to lesser-known respites

Written by
Time Out contributors
&
Lisa Brown
Advertising

Living in a cramped apartment in NYC means your dog needs quality outdoor space. Check out these stellar and frolic-friendly dog parks across the city and if yon’t have a furry four-legged friend yet, we have you covered with this list of the best places for pet adoption, as well as parks in NYC and other cool things to do outside with your favorite critter. 

Tompkins Square Dog Run
Photograph: Hannah Stampleman

Tompkins Square Dog Run

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • East Village

Dubbed First Run, this East Village off-leash dog area was a pioneer when it opened in 1990. Tompkins Square Dog Run, which underwent a renovation in 2008, boasts a sandlike surface, a wading pool, picnic tables, tennis balls and lots of room for dogs to ramble, with two separate enclosed spaces for large and small canines.

Read more
Sirius Dog Run
Photograph: Paula Galloway

Sirius Dog Run

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Financial District

Head over to Battery Park to pay tribute to the beloved labrador retriever Sirius, a Port Authority K-9 that was killed during the September 11th attacks. After showing your respects, overlook the Hudson River from benches while your pup plays on paved hills and frolics through the cratered doggy pool.

Read more
Advertising
Madison Square Park Dog Run
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Bill M.

Madison Square Park Dog Run

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Flatiron

Although the area is hella busy, the double-entry gate ensures that pooches won’t get on the loose at this shady, tree-strewn space. Owners can join the park’s membership program for special critter-friendly events and perks like a Mad. Sq. Dogs Collar Tag. 

Read more
Tribeca Dog Run at Pier 26
Photograph: Max Guiliani

Tribeca Dog Run at Pier 26

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Tribeca

Located in Hudson River Park, this dog run, which is split into areas for pooches both big (more than 23 pounds) and small (less than 23 pounds), has high-tech sprinklers to keep your pal cool and entertained during hot months. And for pets who’d prefer to stay dry, the waterfront spot has large rocks for playtime climbs. 

Read more
Advertising
Hillside Dog Park
Photograph: Alvina Lai

Hillside Dog Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Brooklyn Heights

The Dumbo doggie den at this expansive fenced-in green space has small hills covered in wood chips and grass that pup pals can roll, jump and play fetch on all day. Rover can splash around in the baby pool, too, before hanging out with his owner under the ample shade at a nearby picnic table.

Read more
Advertising
Fort Greene Park
Photograph: Craig Garrrison

Fort Greene Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Fort Greene

Does your dog have a ton of energy? Check out Fort Greene Park, which has plenty of off-leash hours, so they can feel the wind on their fur as they races around the grassy hills. 

Read more
Brooklyn Bridge Park Dog Run
Courtesy CC/Flickr/Francisco Daum

Brooklyn Bridge Park Dog Run

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Brooklyn Heights

The ground is rubber at this Dumbo go-to, so there’s no mulch or dirt to muck up your puppy’s paws. As far as dog park culture, the regulars here tend to be very responsible and friendly. Word to the wise, though: The run is down under the Brooklyn Bridge, so if your dog is sensitive to loud noises, it’s best to steer clear.   

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Dyker Beach Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Dyker Beach Park

  • Sports and fitness

This Dyker Heights fave attracts a substantive crowd because, well, the park itself is huge. It’s split into two sections, one for big dogs and one for little dogs, so pup-squeaks don’t have to worry about getting tackled. There are also water fountains for critters to stay hydrated, a grassy portion for a little terrain diversity and a super convenient doggy-bag dispenser. 

Read more
Advertising
McCarren Park Dog Run
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Steve and Sara

McCarren Park Dog Run

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Greenpoint

This little annex to McCarren Park is almost entirely shaded and offers park benches for humans to sit and watch the puppies at play. The pooches here come from a range of training backgrounds, which can stir up a bit of drama, but the run is small enough that your BFF will always be in sight.

Read more
Little Bay Dog Park
Photograph: Courtesy NYC Parks

Little Bay Dog Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Queens

The city granted this green space a $500,000 upgrade in 2010, and it has since become a Bayside must with its scenic water views. The park’s mixture of gravel and sand will make it feel like a day at the beach for your pooch, and there’s plenty of free parking. 

Read more
Advertising
Rockaway Freeway Dog Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Rockaway Freeway Dog Park

Looking for ample space? With nearly two acres of grass and paved walking tracks, Queens’ largest dog park has all the land you and yours could need for exercise. Its proximity to the beach is icing on the cake.

Lou Lodati Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

Lou Lodati Park

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Sunnyside

A decade in the making, Sunnyside’s first dog run opened in 2013 as part of a $1.4 million overhaul. The park is bordered by plants and divided into sections for small and large dogs. Other perks include a kiddie pool for pups and nearby bathrooms for their owners.

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
Silver Lake Dog Run
Photograph: Courtesy NYC Parks

Silver Lake Dog Run

Most dog runs are grass-free, but this spacious Staten Island spot takes a green approach with fenced-in fields and lucious trees. Pets can run off-leash through the dirt and then quench their thirst with the doggie water fountain.

Discover more fun things to do with pets

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.