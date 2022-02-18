Dubbed First Run, this East Village off-leash dog area was a pioneer when it opened in 1990. Tompkins Square Dog Run, which underwent a renovation in 2008, boasts a sandlike surface, a wading pool, picnic tables, tennis balls and lots of room for dogs to ramble, with two separate enclosed spaces for large and small canines.
Living in a cramped apartment in NYC means your dog needs quality outdoor space. Check out these stellar and frolic-friendly dog parks across the city and if yon’t have a furry four-legged friend yet, we have you covered with this list of the best places for pet adoption, as well as parks in NYC and other cool things to do outside with your favorite critter.