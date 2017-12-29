NYC somehow isn’t the worst U.S. city for getting enough sleep

More like the city that always sleeps, right? (Sorry.) A new study from Tuck sleep foundation ranked 150 U.S. to see which are the worst for getting a good night's sleep. The cities were graded on seven criteria, including air quality, light pollution and construction.

And, of course, sleep deprivation rates: A 2014 CDC study found that 35 percent of adults get less than the required seven hours of a sleep a night. (See the map below.) We were not surprised to see that insomniacs tend to convene on the East Coast, but New York City’s standing was a bit of a surprise.

It turns out Detroit, of all places, is the worst city for sleeping. Our neighbor Newark took the No. 3 spot, which isn’t surprising since we’re sure most New Jersey residents stay up at night battling crushing regret that they aren’t New Yorkers. Jersey City took the No. 10 spot, and New York State’s own Buffalo, Rochester and Yonkers all placed above NYC. As for the famously 24-hour New York? Our fair city didn’t show up until No. 20 on the list. Take that, noisy radiators that go bump in the night!

Here are the top 20 cities and their sleep deprivation rates:

20. New York, NY, 41.00

19. Yonkers, NY, 41.20

18. Montgomery, AL, 41.30

17. Newport News, VA, 41.70

16. Mobile, AL, 42.20

15. Rochester, NY, 42.40

14. Providence, RI, 42.40

13. Columbus, GA, 42.90

12. Jackson, MS, 43.60

11. Buffalo, NY, 43.60

10. Jersey City, NJ, 43.70

9. Augusta, GA, 44.10

8. Akron, OH, 44.10

7. Philadelphia, PA, 44.30

6. Baltimore, MD, 44.40

5. Cleveland, OH, 45.40

4. Birmingham, AL, 46.90

3. Newark, NJ, 48.00

2. Honolulu, HI, 48.00

1. Detroit, MI, 50.80

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​