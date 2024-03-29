NYC wants to install four different statues to honor women across the boroughs

Here is how you can help bring the project to life.

Back in 2019, the then-newly announced She Built NYC initiative sought to honor influential women by commissioning five public monuments, one per borough, in the liking of pioneers in their own fields.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, plans for the structures stalled until July 2023, when Mayor Eric Adams’ administration received unanimous approval from the city’s Public Design Commission to honor Shirley Chisholm, a former United States Representative, in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

The other four monuments, however, have since been in limbo—until this week.

Artists of New York, the city is officially launching an open call for you to design sculptures to honor Dr. Helen Rodriguez Trías, a renowned Latina women’s rights activist, in the Bronx; African American schoolteacher Elizabeth Jennings Graham in Manhattan; famous singer Billie Holiday in Queens; and Katherine Walker, the beloved lighthouse keeper in Staten Island.

“As we close out Women’s History Month, we remember that every day is an opportunity to celebrate the women who have led and built New York City into the greatest city in the world,” said Mayor Adams in an official statement. “These extraordinary women saved lives, challenged racial and gender barriers, and overcame all odds to become leaders in each of their respective fields. Today, I’m proud that their legacy will forever be enshrined through public monuments across the five boroughs—open to all New Yorkers to see, learn, and understand their impact on our city.”

Those interested can submit their application on the city's Cultural Affairs website right here.

Exciting at face value, the $10 million initiative gains even more momentum when measured against a pretty staggering figure: there are 150 monuments throughout the five boroughs of New York, but only eight of them feature women.

In case location impacts your design plans, here is a bit more detail: the statue of Dr. Trías will be set up by NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln while Graham's monument will be installed next to Grand Central Terminal. The sculpture of Holiday already claims space at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center and Walker's monument will join Staten Island's North Shore.