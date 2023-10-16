New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Greenway NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC will build 60 miles of greenways across the outer boroughs

Expect a ton of new bike lanes in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

In addition to debuting the first section of what will become the second largest park in NYC, Mayor Eric Adams' administration spent last week launching a historic greenway expansion across four outer boroughs. 

A few days ago, the politician announced that the city is going to build over 60 miles of new greenway spaces (40 miles of which will be protected bike lanes) while also improving existing infrastructures along corridors in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island, in the hopes of helping New Yorkers easily commute from one borough to another.

“Bike lanes and green spaces are how we enhance transit safety and our city as a whole,” said New York City Councilmember Amanda Farías in an official statement about the news. “These new 60 miles of protected street infrastructure and corridors will reduce carbon emissions, ensure bike safety for workers and families alike, and so much more.”

New York City greenway expansion plan
Map: Courtesy of NYC Mayor's Office

According to an official press release, the targeted areas were chosen "based on the merits of equity, park access, transportation utility and economic development, among other factors."

They are:

Queens Waterfront, Gantry Plaza State Park to Little Bay Park (16 miles)
Historic Brooklyn, Coney Island to Highland Park (12 miles)
Staten Island Waterfront, Goethals Bridge to Verrazzano Bridge (10 miles)
South Bronx, Randall's Island Park to SUNY Maritime (15 miles)
Southern Queens, Spring Creek Park to Brookville Park (seven miles)

Given the scope of the project, it will be some time until New Yorkers will get to delight in the upgrades, but the city is clearly all-in on the endeavor: work has already kicked off by the Harlem River Greenway in the Bronx while planning on the Queens Waterfront Greenway is scheduled to start in just a few months, in early 2024.

According to officials, implementation plans for the other corridors will be announced every six months over the next two years. 

This is the administration's latest effort at expanding the city's green footprint, a goal that has quickly become central to Adams' tenure. Just a few months ago, for example, the politician backed a transit plan dubbed NYC 25x25 that would turn a quarter of NYC streets into plazas and bike lanes

We are, of course, here for it all.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.