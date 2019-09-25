NYC Winter Lantern Festival is returning to New York this holiday season

Everyone loves an epic holiday light show, and, thankfully, the NYC Winter Lantern Festival is coming back to Staten Island’s Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden again this year for an over-the-top display.

Expect over 1,000 lanterns sculpted into amazing figures stretching over eight acres. There will be interactive exhibits to ooh and aah over as well, and once you get past the shiny lights, you can take in live cultural shows like straw hat juggling, Tibetan folk dance performances, traditionally trained acrobats in action and magic shows. A a food court will also be on hand for both munchies and beverages to sip on through the evening.

If you're looking to snag a unique holiday gift for someone who couldn't tag along with you, the festival will also have a gift shop tent with one-of-kind goodies made by local artists and craftsmen that specialize in Chinese-influenced lanterns and wild illustrations.

Winter Lantern Festival

Tickets are selling here from $15-23, and the festival will be open November 20 to January 12, so mark your calendar as its right around the corner. Just like the dazzling Dyker Heights lights and LuminoCity on Randall's Island, the show is open to all ages so you can bring the whole family.