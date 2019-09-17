Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right A dazzling festival of lights is coming to NYC for the holidays
News / Events & Festivals

A dazzling festival of lights is coming to NYC for the holidays

By Collier Sutter Posted: Tuesday September 17 2019, 4:01pm

A dazzling festival of lights is coming to NYC for the holidays
Magical Winter Lights

All of the lights!

The holidays in New York look pretty much like a glowing wonderland. From the iconic Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting to all of the showstopper storefronts worth oohing and ahhing over—the city is lit. And this winter, there’s a brand new must-see experience to add to your usual holiday rotation, a massive immersive lights festival on Randalls Island called LuminoCity.

LuminoCity Festival, which runs from November 23 to January 5, will be a holiday-obsessed folk's paradise. Picture 12-acres covered with glorious (and massive) LED art installations. While adventuring around the festival, you’ll want to have your camera ready for things like a giant glowing donut tunnel. You'll also be able to climb to the top of an illuminated castle in the sky and then glide back down via its tall slide. 

Magical Winter Lights

If you’re a fan of the board game Candy Land or anything Willy Wonka-related, then the sweets forest in the festival is most definitely your scene. There you'll find both a 22’11” technicolor tree and a candy mountain with a surrounding rainbow field of candies, covered in lights and set to change color. You can also expect to pass things like a glowing unicorn, a fluorescent mushroom forest and a rainforest with animal light sculptures on the grounds.

Magical Winter Lights

 

While on a lights break, you can snack on goodies from the festival's food stalls including fried ice cream, festive rainbow cookies and of course, hot wintery drinks like espresso hot chocolates. There will also be a holiday market with plenty of opportunities to grab unique gifts to take home.

And calling all performing artists! Luminocity is holding open calls for anyone who wants to try out their live act during the festival. Performances can feature anything from breakdancing to Shakespeare.

Whether you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, or just want a dreamy Instagram shot like you can score in Dyker Heights, the festival's Super Early Bird tickets are officially on sale now and will cost you $28.50 from September 17 to September 30. So don’t sit on it!

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Collier Sutter

Born and bred right outside of New York City, Collier loves getting people off their couches and into the crux of New York’s playground and happenings. Collier got her start in the media industry writing on People Magazine’s food team where a normal day was interviewing stars like Danny DeVito about bathing in chocolate for M&M’s Super Bowl commercial. If she could subsist on Doughnut Plant alone, she’d do it in a heartbeat. She also loves propagating about her favorite taco joints that don’t scrimp on their fillings. When not eating out, she’s attending all types of music gigs in her now home borough of Brooklyn or in Queens.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest