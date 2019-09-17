A dazzling festival of lights is coming to NYC for the holidays

All of the lights!

The holidays in New York look pretty much like a glowing wonderland. From the iconic Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting to all of the showstopper storefronts worth oohing and ahhing over—the city is lit. And this winter, there’s a brand new must-see experience to add to your usual holiday rotation, a massive immersive lights festival on Randalls Island called LuminoCity.

LuminoCity Festival, which runs from November 23 to January 5, will be a holiday-obsessed folk's paradise. Picture 12-acres covered with glorious (and massive) LED art installations. While adventuring around the festival, you’ll want to have your camera ready for things like a giant glowing donut tunnel. You'll also be able to climb to the top of an illuminated castle in the sky and then glide back down via its tall slide.

Magical Winter Lights

If you’re a fan of the board game Candy Land or anything Willy Wonka-related, then the sweets forest in the festival is most definitely your scene. There you'll find both a 22’11” technicolor tree and a candy mountain with a surrounding rainbow field of candies, covered in lights and set to change color. You can also expect to pass things like a glowing unicorn, a fluorescent mushroom forest and a rainforest with animal light sculptures on the grounds.

Magical Winter Lights

While on a lights break, you can snack on goodies from the festival's food stalls including fried ice cream, festive rainbow cookies and of course, hot wintery drinks like espresso hot chocolates. There will also be a holiday market with plenty of opportunities to grab unique gifts to take home.

And calling all performing artists! Luminocity is holding open calls for anyone who wants to try out their live act during the festival. Performances can feature anything from breakdancing to Shakespeare.

Whether you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, or just want a dreamy Instagram shot like you can score in Dyker Heights, the festival's Super Early Bird tickets are officially on sale now and will cost you $28.50 from September 17 to September 30. So don’t sit on it!