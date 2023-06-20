Every wish you could just take something home from a museum? One of New York's quirkiest collections is about to make that happen.

City Reliquary, the Williamsburg museum full of New York City artifacts, memorabilia and more, is hosting a yard sale on Saturday, June 24, starting at noon (weather permitting).

Held in the museum's backyard, local artists and collectors will be selling an eclectic variety of one-of-a-kind vintage ephemera, unusual collectibles, and unique art and crafts, similar to what you'd find in City Reliquary's collection. Think of the afternoon as a show-and-tell, where folks can tell the stories about their unique items, and you can buy them.

Oddities, antiques, art and more will include uranium glass and antique bottles from Emily Kawasaki Vintage; daguerreotypes, tintypes, and other antique photographs from Jeremy Rowe Bizarre; products from markets around the world from George Rush; Vintage film and cartoon-related ephemera from Tommy Stathes (Cartoons on Film); Vintage movie stills and promotional ephemera; and quirky vegetable commercial ceramics, from artist Steve Gerberich Vintage.

Photograph: courtesy of Yardsale Cafe

Photograph: courtesy of Jeremy Rowe

Photograph: courtesy of Emily Kawasaki

More New York-specific items include NYC maps and pamphlets from NYC tour guide Matt Levy; vintage clothing, purses, hats, and household items from architect and photographer JiJi Win; plus handmade jewelry and headbands from Shannon Richardson.

To curate the vibes, DJ Yestergay, resident DJ at Julius’ bar in the West Village, will spin Pride tunes (it is Pride weekend, after all), while also selling a wide selection of mid-century lamps, clocks, records, and clothing. Extremely Brooklyn.

Another double-duty guest will be Brooklyn’s Yardsale Cafe, venting cold drinks and pastries, plus items from their antique store: 1964 New York World’s Fair memorabilia, vintage ticket stubs to NYC sites, collectible spoons and spoon jewelry, and more.

The sale is free to enter with museum admission ($7, $5 for students, educators and seniors). Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to RSVP for the event to get the latest updates, including a potential rain date.

Come with cash, as many vendors won't accept credit cards or payment apps.