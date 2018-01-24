NYC’s dessert festival just announced its spring dates

A post shared by Dessert Goals (@omgdessertgoals) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Everyone's favorite sugar-induced coma event is back this year with its spring iteration. Clear your calendar for Dessert Goals, the saccharine Instagram-friendly afternoon where guests sample some of the trendiest and tastiest sweets from around the city. This year's iteration includes goods from Supermoon Bakehouse, Tiny Kitchen Treats, POP cake shop and Mochidoki, among others.

Overall, there will be more than 20 vendors doling out speciality bites in Long Island City's Sound River Studios, alongside an Instagram garden, a palette-cleansing salt bar and an outdoor deck with views of Manhattan.

Tickets aren't available yet, but the dates of March 17, 18, 24 and 25 have officially been announced for the festival. Check their Facebook event for more info.

