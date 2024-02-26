Born on Leap Day, February 29? Hudson Yards has a present for you.

In celebration of Leap Day, Edge Observation Deck at Hudson Yards is welcoming visitors born on February 29 this Thursday—for free!

If you’re celebrating your quadrennial birthday, you can receive a complimentary ticket to visit the sky deck 1,131 feet in the air. Just show a valid ID with a birthday to the Edge box office on the fouth floor of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, and you can take the elevator up to the 100th to 101st floors.

Edge is also known for extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, so you can step above the skyline and really take in the chaos of Manhattan below you.

A full bar and dining experience, The Peak, is also available in the sky to celebrate the once-in-four-years occasion, though no freebies are promised for birthday celebrators.

Photograph: Courtesy of Edge

If you're seeking a thrill, City Climb is also up by Edge. As the highest external building climb in the world, this experience allows brave guests to scale the exterior of the 1,200+ foot supertall building and then lean out from the outdoor platform at the top of the skyscraper for the ultimate photo op. Because why not do something extra terrifying on this bonus day of 2024?

Edge is open from 9am to 10pm. Sunset on February 29 will be at 5:47pm, so you’ll want to arrive around 5 for the best golden hour views and watch as the sun dips into the Hudson and the city illuminates.