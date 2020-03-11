Peak Restaurant at Hudson Yards officially opens March 12

A day after the debut of the highest outdoor observation deck, another opening at Hudson Yards is already set to take top honors.

Peak—a restaurant, bar and event space on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards—sits one floor above Edge and debuts on March 12th with dinner service beginning at 5pm. Lunch is expected to kick off on March 30th.

“We are thrilled to present Peak, our second international project in Hudson Yards,” said P.B. Jacobse, CEO of RHC, the hospitality group managing Peak, in a statement. “Our goal is to offer a level of cuisine, cocktails and service to match the unparalleled views of New York City and David Rockwell’s dramatic design, and to create what we hope to be an iconic dining destination.”

Photography: Charissa Fay

Since opening almost exactly a year ago, the dining venues within Hudson Yards have garnered mixed reviews. Even with big name chefs, the verdict is still out on whether New Yorkers will continue flocking to a space that feels like a mall—prices are high, the quality of food is mixed and you’re so far west you could almost swim across the Hudson River to New Jersey.

Photography: Charissa Fay

The news of Peak’s opening, however, has been met with excitement. Perched on the summit of the tallest building in Hudson Yards, it soars 1,149 feet in the air and offers 360-degree views of the city. New Yorkers haven’t had a restaurant like this since Windows on the World, which sat on the 107th floor at the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

Today’s news also gives a first look at Peak’s menu. Executive Chef Chris Cryer (the former executive chef of Seamore’s) oversees a modern American menu that’s divided into “Land, Sea and Garden”—much of the ingredients are sourced from local farmers and fishermen.

Photography: Charissa Fay

Diners can start a meal with appetizers like:

Chicken brodo with rotisserie celery root, roasted chicken and a farm egg

Tile fish crudo with tiger’s milk, fennel pollen, apple and basil oil

Rotisserie sunchokes with black truffles and chanterelles

Photography: Charissa Fay

The entrée section of the menu features favorite dishes you’d expect from a so-called American menu, such as Maine lobster and Rohan duck. To round out your meal, dessert options include chocolate and raspberries and Mandarin orange dessert.

Photography: Charissa Fay

If you’re not committed to a full meal in the 110-seat dining room, which the Rockwell Group designed, there’s a 45-seat cocktail bar with plenty of wines by the glass and seasonally-inspired cocktails like the Rhubarb Twist (Champagne and fresh rhubarb cordial) and Gold Coast (Greenhook Ginsmiths gin, ALB vodka and Lillet).

For a more dramatic view of the Edge observation deck, a 14-seat private dining overlooks the 65-foot long outdoor space with views of the Empire State Building.

Peak is located at 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001. Once lunch service begins, the hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11:30am-10pm and Friday-Saturday 11:30am-11pm.

Photography: Charissa Fay

Photography: Charissa Fay

Photography: Charissa Fay