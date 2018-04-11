NYC's first-ever Nordstrom opens Thursday with cocktails and high tech shopping

When it opens, New York’s first-ever Nordstrom store will offer a wide range of perks meant to combine a brick-and-mortar experience with the convenience of online shopping. Customers will have the option to make purchases online to be picked up in the store. Digital reservations for in-store try-ons are available. And, perhaps the most important element of online shopping: booze.

Yes, a clubhouse bar will be serving cocktails at the sleek new three-story outpost of the popular retail chain, which officially opens its doors at 10am Thursday morning. While many of its competitors are downsizing their physical storefronts, Nordstrom is betting on a massive NYC expansion in the coming years (A women’s store is set to open across the street in fall 2019.)

The new store, located in midtown at 57th and Broadway, will carry many well-known designers including Nike, Adidas, Levi’s, Comme des Garcons and Calvin Klein. A whopping 16 tailors will be available on staff for alterations, and customers can also make appointments with personal stylists if they need a little extra help picking out a look.

In addition to the aforementioned bar, the store will house a coffee bar, a shoe-shining station in the basement and areas dedicated to technology and grooming. Digital screens in the suit section will let shoppers “try on” custom-made suits, and a state-of-the-art return system allows you to simply scan a barcode and drop an item in a bin: No human interaction needed.

