NYC’s first-ever Thai hot wing eating contest will make you sweat

Time and time again, New Yorkers have proved that they have no issue beating the sweltering summer heat—but can they beat the hot wing heat?

Put your spice tolerance to the test at Blazefury, NYC’s first-ever Thai hot wing eating contest hosted by the beloved Brooklyn-based Thai restaurant Tong.

The event was inspired by the Kang Tai Pla (a spicy Southern Thai fish curry) eating challenges customers would hold amongst themselves at the restaurant. This time around, contestants will be eating hot wings instead of curry in a competition that is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Participants will be tasked with eating up to 10 Thai-style hot wings smothered in a fiery sauce made from Thai bird's eye chilies and habanero peppers (with a Scoville heat unit of 130,000!) within 15 minutes, during which they won’t be allowed to have a drink. The following Ragefury portion of the competition will further test participants’ endurance by keeping them from using a napkin, touching their face and drinking anything for an additional five minutes.

But big risks come with big rewards. The winner of the competition will go home with a medallion, a $300 Tong gift certificate, a Chang Beer gift set and bragging rights, of course.

Alongside the competition, Tong will be conducting a hot sauce taste test featuring their contest sauce, prik karen (a Thai chili oil) and more. You can also expect a special event menu with snacks ranging from wings to Tong’s iconic fish curry and cold drinks from Chang Beer. As if it couldn’t get any better, the good eats will be accompanied by a live DJ and raffles for an undoubtedly great time.

The event will take place at Tong on Sunday, July 30, from 1pm to 3pm and is free to attend with an RSVP, just sign up here.

Think you’ve got what it takes to win? Sign up to compete by emailing info@tongbrooklyn.com or visiting the restaurant before the event.