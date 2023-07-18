Automation is everywhere, and a new restaurant experience is bringing a popular Japanese dining experience, conveyor belt sushi, to Fifth Avenue. Kaiten Zushi Nomad is opening at 276 Fifth Avenue, complete with tablet ordering, robotic delivery and the futuristic restaurant experience Manhattan has missed since Mars 2112 tragically closed.

Kaiten Zushi Nomad has 125 seats across their 5,000 square foot restaurant. Each table is equipped with its own ordering tablet, where guests will order over 100 types of sushi, plus sides, with touch of a button. Think: New York area airports, but chic.

A five-strand conveyor belt system features three tiers connected to the ordering platform, so food is prepared by chefs and sent directly to the table. Dishes including nigiri, gunkanmaki, rolls, temaki, cup sushi, and more start at $5 and you can continue to order throughout your meal, unlike a traditional restaurant where the entire meal must be ordered at once.

Thirsty? State-of-the-art catering robots that look like beverage taxis deliver drinks quickly after you order them, straight to your seat.

To celebrate the grand opening, sushi and sides will all be 50% off on Wednesday, July 19 from 11:30am–4pm.

Kaiten Zushi plans to expand beyond Manhattan, with upcoming locations slated for Long Island City and the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

And if you want more sushi off a conveyor belt, check out Soho's recently opened neon-hued Kawaii-themed Japanese spot, Sushidelic. Kura, international conveyor belt sushi chain is also expected to open at the Tangram Shopping Center in Flushing soon.