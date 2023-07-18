New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Kaiten Zushi Nomad
Kaiten Zushi Nomad

A sushi conveyor belt restaurant is opening in Manhattan

Taste over 100 types of sushi off Kaiten Zushi Nomad's conveyor belt.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Automation is everywhere, and a new restaurant experience is bringing a popular Japanese dining experience, conveyor belt sushi, to Fifth Avenue. Kaiten Zushi Nomad is opening at 276 Fifth Avenue, complete with tablet ordering, robotic delivery and the futuristic restaurant experience Manhattan has missed since Mars 2112 tragically closed.  

Kaiten Zushi Nomad has 125 seats across their 5,000 square foot restaurant. Each table is equipped with its own ordering tablet, where guests will order over 100 types of sushi, plus sides, with touch of a button. Think: New York area airports, but chic. 

Kaiten Zushi Nomad
Kaiten Zushi Nomad

A five-strand conveyor belt system features three tiers connected to the ordering platform, so food is prepared by chefs and sent directly to the table. Dishes including nigiri, gunkanmaki, rolls, temaki, cup sushi, and more start at $5 and you can continue to order throughout your meal, unlike a traditional restaurant where the entire meal must be ordered at once. 

Thirsty? State-of-the-art catering robots that look like beverage taxis deliver drinks quickly after you order them, straight to your seat.

Kaiten Zushi Nomad
Kaiten Zushi Nomad

To celebrate the grand opening, sushi and sides will all be 50% off on Wednesday, July 19 from 11:30am–4pm. 

Kaiten Zushi plans to expand beyond Manhattan, with upcoming locations slated for Long Island City and the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

And if you want more sushi off a conveyor belt, check out Soho's recently opened neon-hued Kawaii-themed Japanese spot, Sushidelic. Kura, international conveyor belt sushi chain is also expected to open at the Tangram Shopping Center in Flushing soon. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.