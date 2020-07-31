NYC's first outdoor cycling studio is opening in Brooklyn

While indoor activities like working out inside a gym are prohibited for the foreseeable future, one Brooklyn cycling spot is taking it all outdoors.

On August 12, BYKlyn Cycle is opening BYKlyn Yard, a pop-up outdoor studio at 421 Dean Street that will have sun sails to provide shade and recycled astro turf complete with old soccer lines.

Each class will be 45 minutes of high intensity cardio: battle hills, flats, sprints, and intervals.

Eighteen bikes will be spread at least 6 feet apart at the pop-up, with masks available for all riders and staff. In fact, there will be a "battery" of safety protocols, including health waivers, hourly equipment sanitization, and touch points have been minimized—there will be no hand weights, no water-refills and no hair ties. Bikes will use cages so you must wear your own sneakers. Instructors won't approach any riders but will instead coach using verbal cues and demonstrations. New riders will watch a video to explain how to get set up on a bike.

There are a lot of changes BYKlyn is doing to open up, but its owner, Amy Glosser, says its worth it.

"We need fitness and community more than ever," she said. "After so much online fitness, the BYKlyn Yard will be a safe space to get out of the house, reconnect with friends and get your sweat on!"

Since the space is outdoors, BYKlyn Yard will use a SoundOff music system, much like a silent disco, to provide music to get your heart pumping to. It'll also use its walls to showcase murals by Alpha Arts Alliance and other local artists.

"This pandemic has been brutal for small businesses. I applaud BYKlyn for finding a creative solution," said Randy Peers, the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce president and CEO said in a statement. "BYKlyn is hiring back employees and helping to bring vitality back to the heart of Brooklyn."

The studio is also suspending memberships for the Yard and making classes $30 a piece or $275 for 10 classes, with 10% going to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

"It’s more like a summer romance," Glosser said. "Come to the BYKlyn Yard, take a class and have fun."

For more information, visit BYKlyn's Instagram @byklyncycle or Facebook page.

