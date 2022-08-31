NYC’s holiday markets have official opening dates

Plus, there’s a new market in Brooklyn to shop at this year!

Before summer has come to an end, Urbanspace has already announced when and where its beloved holiday markets will be this fall.

It may seem premature to think about holiday shopping, but the days are getting darker more quickly and we’re beginning to see the dew points drop a bit. In no time at all, it’ll be the holiday season in NYC.

The following dates are set for Urbanspace’s—now four—holiday markets:

As you might’ve guessed the newest market is opening at Brooklyn Borough Hall this year! It’ll operate daily from 11am to 8pm at 209 Joralemon St. and will host Brooklyn-based vendors and organizations for a primarily Brooklyn-centric market.

