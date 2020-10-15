NYC’s most popular birria taco truck is coming to Williamsburg

Rumors had been swirling for weeks, but Birria-Landia, arguably the most popular taco truck in New York City, confirmed it is indeed coming to Brooklyn.

Starting at 5pm today, Birria-Landia will debut its second truck at the intersection of Metropolitan and Meeker Avenues in the shadows of the BQE, just steps from the L train stop at Lorimer and neighborhood institutions like Union Pool and Kellogg’s Diner. They’ll be open until 1am and offering free cups of consomé (a rich birria broth) on opening day.

If the popularity of the truck’s original spot in Jackson Heights, Queens, is any indication, however, expect a wait. For months, fans of the Tijuana-style tacos have been lining up along Roosevelt Avenue and 78th Street even before Birria-Landia opens in the late afternoon. Recently, a security guard was hired to help monitor the crowds, which regularly snake around the block as people wait for at least an hour at peak hours before placing an order.

Photograph: Time Out / Bao Ong



“You always see a long line here,” said Ricardo Muñoz, who lives in nearby Corona, while waiting for his order Wednesday night. “Is it worth it? I’m here almost every week.”

Locals and taco fiends had Birria-Landia on their radar long before the two brothers, Jesús and José Moreno, who founded the truck garnered critical acclaim for their menu. A New York Times review late last year helped spark wider interest, and you can now find New Yorkers from all over checking out the truck—even with social distancing during the current crisis.

Moreno, who worked as a chef at Italian restaurants like Lupa and Del Posto, said one reason he and his brother picked the Williamsburg location was because there's more parking. Customers have driven from as far out as Long Island for Birria-Landia in Queens and the crowds keep growing, from viral TikTok videos luring new fans to recognition from the Vendy awards.

"Now we're out of control," says Moreno, who noted the lines have grown since outdoor dining has been in higher demand. He's also working on rolling out another truck for private events.

Photograph: Time Out / Bao Ong



Birria—which originated in the state of Jalisco and was traditionally made with goat varies from region to region in Mexico—has been popular in L.A. long before Birria-Landia’s success swept the Big Apple. Today, there’s a growing number of spots offering birria tacos.

But Birria-Landia’s limited menu, which is a Tijuana-style birria de res (beef), is by far the most popular. The menu features single servings of tacos ($3), tostadas ($3), mulitas ($4) and consomé ($4 for a small and $6 for a large), which many people dip their tacos into.

Photograph: @jesseltung



Most popular on Time Out

- The longest outdoor mountain coaster in the country just opened in Upstate New York

- NYC’s largest wine bar opens this week on the Hudson River

- The best coffee shops in NYC

- The 100 best movies of all time

- Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot this year in NYC

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.