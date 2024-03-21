NYC's only floating Mexican restaurant is reopening on the Hudson River

Easter brings with it the seasonal reopening of La Barca Cantina, the beloved floating Mexican restaurant on a three-story yacht on the Hudson River—New York's only destination of its kind.

On March 31, the on-boat eatery located at Pier 81 at 41st Street and 12th Avenue will kick off the 2024 season with a special Easter brunch featuring an all-you-can-eat buffet complete with specialty cocktails.

All-inclusive adult tickets cost $99 while kids will be able to join for $59 each. You can purchase boarding passes right here.

Photograph: Courtesy of La Barca Cantina

In addition to food galore, onboard guests will be in the running to win Easter eggs with special offerings inside—think complimentary boarding passes for future cruises, free cocktail tickets, gift cards and more.

Throughout the season, the eatery will present a slew of exciting new programming, too. In April, for example, guests will get to sample complimentary flights of S.A.C.R.E.D. Agave, a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the quality of life in the rural Mexican communities where these spirits are made.

The third annual Panorama Mezcal Festival, on the other hand, is happening on June 23, featuring seminars from industry experts and the ability to taste over 300 tequilas and mezcals.

There's one more thing: starting this year, La Barca Cantina is offering dedicated New Yorkers the chance to sign up to a loyalty program.

For $45, members can access la Barca Cantina and sister boat North River Lobster Company without paying any additional boarding fees (some pre-fixe cruises are not part of the deal). They'll also receive a free drink five days before or after their birthday or half birthday, plus early access to special deals.

Starting the end of this month through April 20, La Barca Cantina will be open for two cruises every Saturday and Sunday. Expanded times will start on Cinco de Mayo weekend (duh!).