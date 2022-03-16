New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bikes, Boards, and Books
Photograph: Courtesy of Bikes, Boards and Books

NYC's only indoor biking facility just opened in Brooklyn

It's called Bikes, Boards and Books and can be frequented by kids and adults alike.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

If you want to practice your biking skills, consider heading to Quay Tower, a condominium complex by Brooklyn Bridge Park—where the first and only indoor biking facility in New York City has just opened.

Bikes, Boards, and Books
Photograph: Courtesy of Bikes, Boards and Books

Dubbed Bikes, Boards and Books, the destination is mainly geared towards children who wish to learn how to skate and bike but adults are also encouraged to sign up for private lessons. To put it simply, the children's program and shop provides kids with the opportunity to grow on many different levels through multi-sensory and hands-on experiences that span genres. 

The 4,200-square-foot space is the brainchild of couple Angela De Vincenzo and Jeff Mayer, who originally launched the concept for a season out east in Bridgehampton. Given the success of the project there, the two decided to set up a permanent space in Brooklyn that is actually about much more than what some call extreme sports.

Bikes, Boards, and Books
Photograph: Courtesy of Bikes, Boards and Books

In addition to the custom, wooden state-of-the-art track, there are also rollers and mini ramps designed to work for children as young as three-and-a-half on premise. Given Mayer's 25-year-long career as a DJ (he's also a BMXer!), the couple has decided to bring top-tier DJs to the space during the day as well, hosting free-form movement classes for adults. The staff also hosts small group reading and writing workshops, hoping to engage and enrich participating kids.

Think of the concept as a well-rounded education that any city kid should be afforded, a way to engage a child's physical and mental capacities in a fun environment. 

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.