NYC's only indoor biking facility just opened in Brooklyn

It's called Bikes, Boards and Books and can be frequented by kids and adults alike.

If you want to practice your biking skills, consider heading to Quay Tower, a condominium complex by Brooklyn Bridge Park—where the first and only indoor biking facility in New York City has just opened.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bikes, Boards and Books

Dubbed Bikes, Boards and Books, the destination is mainly geared towards children who wish to learn how to skate and bike but adults are also encouraged to sign up for private lessons. To put it simply, the children's program and shop provides kids with the opportunity to grow on many different levels through multi-sensory and hands-on experiences that span genres.

The 4,200-square-foot space is the brainchild of couple Angela De Vincenzo and Jeff Mayer, who originally launched the concept for a season out east in Bridgehampton. Given the success of the project there, the two decided to set up a permanent space in Brooklyn that is actually about much more than what some call extreme sports.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bikes, Boards and Books

In addition to the custom, wooden state-of-the-art track, there are also rollers and mini ramps designed to work for children as young as three-and-a-half on premise. Given Mayer's 25-year-long career as a DJ (he's also a BMXer!), the couple has decided to bring top-tier DJs to the space during the day as well, hosting free-form movement classes for adults. The staff also hosts small group reading and writing workshops, hoping to engage and enrich participating kids.

Think of the concept as a well-rounded education that any city kid should be afforded, a way to engage a child's physical and mental capacities in a fun environment.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.