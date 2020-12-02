NYC's only rooftop ice skating rink has incredible skyline views

This winter, The William Vale's rooftop is the place to lace up your skates.

The William Vale Hotel has once again transformed its 23rd-floor outdoor rooftop into a skating rink—an experience that comes with a side of panoramic views of New York City.

While there is an impressive selection of ice rinks to skate at all over the city, Vale Rink is taking the experience to new heights. The true first-ever open-air rooftop ice skating rink in New York, Pier 17, is closed this year. But luckily you can still head to Brooklyn.

Sessions at Vale Rink are now open just in time for the holidays. Guests are required to make reservations in advance to allow for reduced capacity during skate sessions (which run 50 minutes per group). You can snag tickets here.

All customers are required to wear masks at all times during their visit on and off the rink.

The best part of Vale Rink other than the sweet sky-high views? The rink is made of synthetic ice by Glice, a company that specializes in synthetic rink technology. Glice is not only far more green as it doesn't require power or wasteful water production, but it is debatably better for rookie ice skaters.

If you're a wall-hugger who is prone to falling on their butt, the glide factor is more forgiving, so you, too, can get a better grip than regular slippery (and cold) ice. Glice is still slick, but you might fall less, and if you do, at least you won't get wet stains on the backside of your jeans.

Vale Rink is open Wednesday to Friday from 2pm to 10pm and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10pm.

Get all bundled up in your parka, hat and gloves and glide out of 2020 in style.

Vale Rink at The William Vale is located at 111 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249.

