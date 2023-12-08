SantaCon, the city’s boisterous bar crawl where everyone is dressed as a version of Jolly Old Saint Nick, has an app with an interactive map!

Typically the organizers don’t release a list of participating bars until the weekend of (the second weekend of December), but those with the app can access everything—the starting location, participating bars, where to get “grub” and more.

The app, Hello Santa, is downloadable for Apple and Android phones and features anthropomorphized holiday icons that help identify types of spots and their locations. For example, Murray Hill bars are represented by a yellow cube with a red bow and boots. Chelsea bars are red ornaments holding candy canes. “Grub” is represented by a gingerbread house with red boots. “Huge venues” are located by big pink heart icons wearing a Santa hat and boots.

By clicking on them, you get all the information needed: what it is, its address with directions and hours and a photo of its interior. The map is totally interactive so you can pad around on it and figure out your plan based on where you are. Plus, users get notifications or “Letters for Santa” that alert them about discounts, offers, special events and safety notices on the day.

The starting point at 10am is Broadway at 40th Street. At 11am, the Santas will take off toward the first and closest “anchor venues.”

Photograph: SantaCon

Most of the action takes place in midtown but does trickle downtown diagonally into the East Village.

If you want to avoid the scene entirely and will be out on Saturday, it might not be the worst idea to download the app.

You can also buy a ticket on the app to participate—ticket purchases are technically “donations.” For full transparency, Gothamist reports that the organization raised $1.4 million from late 2014 through the end of 2022, that less than a fifth of that money has gone to registered nonprofits, and has ties to Burning Man.

Founder Stefan Pildes told the outlet that a lot goes toward temporary staff, venue contracts, permitting for street closures, sound, video, DJs and vehicles, plus overhead costs like office space, accounting, and banking fees. He also confirmed its “charitable grants” and “business expenses” have gone to multiple Burning Man-related art projects and expenses.

For more about SantaCon, visit our guide.