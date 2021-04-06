NYC’s Tavern on the Green officially opens at the end of this month

New York City's iconic Tavern on the Green is finally reopening this month after being closed for 13 months.

On Thursday, April 29, New Yorkers and visitors to the city will be able to enjoy a meal at the restaurant indoors (with capacity at 50%) or in any of its beautiful outdoor settings, including its Main Courtyard located across from Central Park’s Sheep’s Meadow, its beer garden at the front of the restaurant, and its South Terrace.

There will also be a "to-go" window for those who want to picnic in the park. Menu items available for an order on the go include the veggie frittata, a jumbo shrimp and guacamole wrap, a cheese and charcuterie plate, and a full drink menu including wine, beer, and cocktails to-go.

Photograph: Tavern on the Green

"To say that we are excited to open our doors again is an understatement," said Jim Caiola, co-owner of Tavern on the Green. "Tavern is more than just a restaurant, it is a place for New Yorkers to unwind, relax in the heart of Central Park, and feel some kind of normalcy again. The past year has tested our industry, and we have come back more resilient and innovative than ever. It has been powerful to see how restaurants have adapted and we so look forward to bringing back such a special offering, whether our guests are coming in for dinner in the iconic Central Park Room, or grabbing a cheese plate and cocktails to enjoy in the park.”

Tavern on the Green has a spring menu by award-winning chef Bill Peet, which includes beloved classics such as the Tavern Burger and the restaurant’s famous birthday cake, along with new springtime specials like grilled lobster and spring pea risotto, caramelized rack of lamb, and cauliflower steaks.

Photograph: Courtesy Tavern on the Green

You can make reservations starting today, April 6, on tavernonthegreen.com or by phone at 212-877-TOTG (8684).

The eatery's new hours are Monday-Friday, 11am–10pm; Saturday, 9am-10pm; and Sunday, 9am-9pm. Its to-go window will be open daily, 8am-5pm.

Tavern on the Green will reopen on April 29 at Central Park West at 67th St.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- Everything you need to know about marijuana in NYC

- 12 gorgeous photos of cherry blossoms in NYC right now

- New York launches the nation’s first vaccine passports

- The Bronx Night Market is official

- A New Yorker changed the Fulton St subway sign for April Fools Day

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.