NYC's Beetle House—a Halloweenesque, Tim Burton-themed restaurant and bar—now has a "fire-and-ice" bar where you can imbibe hot alcoholic drinks inside a warm and weatherproofed space.

Located in the East Village at 308 E Sixth Street, Beetle House is serving up hot cider, hot toddies and other hot and cold drinks, including ice-cold, zero-degree vodka that creates a cloud of steam when infused with a hot cider martini with berries (called the "winterberry cider martini").

New seasonal drinks are on the menu in addition to cocktails like the "This Is Halloween" (Fireball, Sour Apple, Pumpkin Liqueur, Apple Cider, pictured below); "The Fleet Street Martini" (Fireball, sour apple pucker, cranberry juice, cranberry flavor sugared rim) and the "Chocolate Chocolate Martini" (Vanilla Vodka, Chocolate Syrup, Milk, Whipped Cream).

Photograph: Courtesy Beetle House

When it goes live on Friday, the fire-and-ice bar's drinks range in price from $12 to $18.

Entrées you can order with a drink from the fire-and-ice bar include The Love It Meat Pie (chicken in garlic cream with cornbread), the Edward Burger Hands (bison patty, with bacon, pepper jack cheese, quail egg and sriracha cream), the Deetz No Meats Vegan Burger, and Bloom’s Big Fish (miso-glazed salmon filet with grilled pineapple and creamy wasabi cabbage and pickled ginger slaw), among other appetizers and sides.

Photograph: Courtesy Beetle House

The space outside is 50 feet long and features colorful lights, dramatic drapes and a dark and lively atmosphere with costumed characters who perform in the evenings (Thursday-Sunday).

According to owner Zach Neil, Beetle House reopened in October "just in time to save Halloween," at a new location just one door down from its previous iteration. Unfortunately, indoor dining was paused last month so it has had to move primarily to outdoor dining.

Photograph: Courtesy Beetle House

In November, Neil also launched The Steamy Hallows' hot potion bar that delivers creatively designed hot chocolate drinks available to order through Pop Shop Kitchen. For those who don't know, Steamy Hallows was a Harry Potter-inspired café in the East Village, but it closed in 2019, leaving Potter-heads without a witchy spot to flock to.

Just last month, he reopened Steamy Hallows for take-out drinks as a pop-up next door to Beetle House. It'll be taking to-go orders for the next several weekends.

Neil also teased that something "sweet" is coming to the East Village once indoor dining returns. Neil is launching a "Dark Arts Craft" magic dessert and cocktail lounge with live magic, imaginative desserts with edible dishes and utensils and potion-like cocktails. Follow @darkartscraftnyc for updates!

