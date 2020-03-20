NYPL librarians are giving out personalized book recommendations on Twitter

If you're at a loss for what to read while stuck at home, the New York Public Library has your back.

Every Friday, the NYPL holds "Friday Office Hours" from 10 to 11am on its Twitter account, @nyplrecommends.

RECOMMENDED: You can now download over 300,000 books from the NYPL for free

All you have to do is tweet at them with a book or two that you previously enjoyed or information like your preferred genre age range, subject or any combination of those things.

"We use the conversation with the reader to understand what kind of feeling they are looking for from the book, for example: Do they want heart-pounding or something more reflective?" says Lynn Lobash, Associate Director of Readers Services at the Library. "Genre can get you in the right ballpark, but it's really the appeal of the book, how it makes you feel reading it, that matters.

"Take mysteries, for example, or romance, there are so many different types of books in those genres, you really need more information," she added. "Mysteries run from cozy to gritty and romance can be chaste or super-steamy."

For those of us who need to escape, you're in luck. Most books can provide that.

"I think reading anything other than the news, at least for an hour, is a great idea right now," Lobash says. "Some readers are leaning hard into pandemic dystopians while other readers are asking for fantasy to escape this realm all together or anything to make them laugh."

In fact, Lobash just posted a list of fantasy recommendations. Readers can find more recommendations from the NYPL's Staff Picks or blog posts, as well as sign up for the Library's Book of the Day email or browse the Library's recent list of 125 Books We Love in honor of its 125th anniversary.