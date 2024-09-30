Oasis brings its much-anticipated world tour near New York next summer

Musical history is about to be made: Oasis, the iconic English rock band that took over the industry in the 1990s and famously separated in 2009, just announced that its recently-revealed upcoming world tour will include stops in North America as well.

Dubbed the Oasis Live ’25 tour and led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, whose often reported on feuds famously led to the disbandment of the group decades ago, the string of concerts will hit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a 20-minute drive from midtown Manhattan, on August 31, 2025.

“America,” the band said in a statement earlier today. “Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

How to get tickets to the 2025 Oasis concert at MetLife

Fans can register for tickets to all North American tour dates on the official Oasis website right here already. Keep in mind that ticket sales will kick off on Ticketmaster this Friday.

It's important to note that the band has released a statement regarding the dynamic pricing model that the members claim Ticketmaster usually employs, basically allowing the cost of a pass to fluctuate based on demand for it.

"Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America," reads the statement. "We have made this decision [...] to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the U.K. and Ireland experienced recently."

For what it's worth, Ticketmaster itself has said that it "does not set prices, nor offer algorithmic surge pricing technologies" in a statement to the New York Times. “Furthermore, Ticketmaster did not change prices during this sale — prices were established before the sale began.”

It's safe to say that all of Oasis' tour dates will be sold out, so dynamic pricing or not, try to snag a ticket ASAP.