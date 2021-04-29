One of the best outdoor spaces for dining in Brooklyn returns this May.

Olmsted's Summer Camp is back on May 5 with its lush backyard vibes, dishes featuring fresh produce, gorgeous flowers, wine and cocktails.

From Wednesday to Sunday, beginning at 5pm, the covered outdoor blooming backyard garden will be serving limited-edition, seasonal dishes like soft shell crab with grilled ramps, pickled aji dulce and fancy ranch; spring onion "onion rings”; mint & pea spätzle; seven radish som tum salad; and heirloom tomato schnitzel; alongside chef-owner Greg Baxtrom’s take on summer classics, like a corn dog with cherry ketchup and corn pudding mustard; and hot duck pastrami with red cabbage sauerkraut on housemade rye.

Photograph: Evan Sung

Popular dishes will return, of course, including the Kale and crab rangoon with sweet & sour chili sauce and the vibrant carrot crepe with littleneck clams and sunflower seeds, but there will be a bigger dessert menu that features a strawberry & rhubarb baked Alaska; froyo with whipped lavender and honey; and Olmsted’s amazing s’mores with oversized homemade marshmallows and Hershey’s chocolate.

There will also be new cocktails added to the menu for those looking for a new refreshment this summer. Try the Smoked Rhubarb (El Tesoro Blanco Tequila, mezcal, creme de menthe, smoked rhubarb amaro, housemade rhubarb lemongrass syrup, lime and club soda); the Fennel (Svol Swedish Aquavit, sweet and dry vermouth, Ricard Pastis, lime and club soda); and the Espresso Martini (Maker’s Mark, dark rum, creme de cacao, chipotle, L'Orgeat, Kahlua, and Olmsted’s exclusive Vietnamese cold brew coffee, finished with a stencil of Olmstead's quail mascot Gary in chocolate bitters).

These drinks sound amazing, but we'll be honest, we're most excited about Olmstead's watermelon punch bowl coming back in the coming weeks that comes in a giant, hollowed-out watermelon.

If you're waiting for brunch to return before you make the trek over, it begins May 15 with dishes like egg rolls with smoked bacon, farm eggs and Vermont cheese; a grilled breakfast burger with mouth-watering raclette, Krapfen Austrian donuts with jelly; and a butternut squash bread with clotted cream and jam. Brunch cocktails will return like the Bloody Mary and carrot mimosa.

When you're done dining, make sure to head next door to Olmsted’s Trading Post, a rotating marketplace offering spring produce, fresh flowers, wine, batched cocktails, daily baked goods like baguettes, sourdough loaves and oatmeal golden raisin cookies (from Olmsted’s pastry chef Alex Grunert), pantry staples from Olmsted’s kitchen and other local businesses like Lani Halliday’s Brutus Bakeshop, Milu Chili Crisp, Sobre Masa.

Photograph: Noah Fecks

