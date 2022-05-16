'One Night' is a new nine-hour play mounted inside a Brooklyn garage

If you find three-hour-long Broadway musicals to be too long, you might not want to head to this awesome new show. One Night is, in fact, a nine-hour-long theatrical event set to run through May 28 at the Target Margin Theater in Brooklyn, which is actually a converted garage.

Photograph: Courtesy of Target Margin Theater

A staged take of the famous tales chronicled in One Thousand and One Nights, a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales, One Night is actually the culmination of a five-year exploration of the texts by the company. Previous shows—Marjana and the Forty Thieves and Pay No Attention to the Girls, among others—dissected the same source material.

This particular production starts with the central female narrator in One Thousand and One Nights, Scheherazade, and moves on to tell a number of different stories focusing on both known characters—Aladdin! Ali Baba!—and more obscure ones.

But as exciting as the topics explored in One Night are, it's the show's rather long run time that is making heads turn. "Audiences are encouraged to get up, stretch and take care of their needs at any time," reads an official press release. "Light food and drink will be offered throughout the performance. In the end [...] guests and performers will emerge from a night of storytelling renewed and ready to engage with the world with fresh eyes."

Photograph: Courtesy of Target Margin Theater

"It's rare to get the opportunity to spend a lot of time with material these days, at least in the standard American theater tradition as we think of it," says performer Lori Vega in an official statement. "The great gift of this is the deepening that takes place when one really does spend a lot of time with the subject matter and the camaraderie and family that is built with those who have remained invested in the work alongside you. It's taught me just how flexible and malleable our idea of theater really is."

Photograph: Michael Hull

Tickets, which you can purchase right here, are available for straight-through runs that start at either 2pm or 8pm (yes, you'd be heading home at dawn). But if you're worried about your attention span, you can also opt to catch the performances in two parts on separate evenings.

Whatever you choose, get ready to quite literally immerse yourself in the sorts of stories that are to stay with you long after you exit the theater.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.