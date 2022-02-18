New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Piano Bar Upstairs at Fraunces Tavern has live music, food and drinks in a classic NYC space
Photograph: Courtesy of Fraunces Tavern

One of NYC’s oldest taverns just opened an intimate piano bar on its second floor

The Piano Bar Upstairs at Fraunces Tavern is tucked above the main bar

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

One of NYC’s oldest restaurants and bars, Fraunces Tavern is a landmarked slice of history in downtown Manhattan, replete with its own museum. The building at 54 Pearl Street was erected as a private home in 1719 and has been open to the public for most of its existence. 

The Piano Bar Upstairs at Fraunces Tavern has live music, food and drinks in a classic NYC space
Photograph: Courtesy of Fraunces Tavern

The present-day venue is divided into adjacent sections: The Independence Bar, where you’re likely to sidle up on most casual visits, The Whiskey Bar, which has a fireplace, cozy leather armchairs and an old-money air, The Tallmadge Dining Room, lined with so much wood it seems to have been carved from an oak tree, private spaces, the more recently added strip of sidewalk seats, and now, the even newer Piano Bar Upstairs

Fraunces’ announced its latest concept in November. The intimate room above The Independence Bar is soaked in a shade of cerulean across its paneled walls, with pops of color on tufted red banquettes and gilded picture frames. Beer, wine, all manner of cocktails and a dedicated list of gin and tonics are all available, in addition to broad-appeal snacks, apps and entrées. Live piano music, of course, is also on the menu. 

The Piano Bar Upstairs is open Thursday-Saturday from 5pm to 11pm. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.