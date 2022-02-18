One of NYC’s oldest restaurants and bars, Fraunces Tavern is a landmarked slice of history in downtown Manhattan, replete with its own museum. The building at 54 Pearl Street was erected as a private home in 1719 and has been open to the public for most of its existence.

Photograph: Courtesy of Fraunces Tavern

The present-day venue is divided into adjacent sections: The Independence Bar, where you’re likely to sidle up on most casual visits, The Whiskey Bar, which has a fireplace, cozy leather armchairs and an old-money air, The Tallmadge Dining Room, lined with so much wood it seems to have been carved from an oak tree, private spaces, the more recently added strip of sidewalk seats, and now, the even newer Piano Bar Upstairs.

Fraunces’ announced its latest concept in November. The intimate room above The Independence Bar is soaked in a shade of cerulean across its paneled walls, with pops of color on tufted red banquettes and gilded picture frames. Beer, wine, all manner of cocktails and a dedicated list of gin and tonics are all available, in addition to broad-appeal snacks, apps and entrées. Live piano music, of course, is also on the menu.

The Piano Bar Upstairs is open Thursday-Saturday from 5pm to 11pm.