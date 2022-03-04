Original costumes from 'Bridgerton' are now on view at Bloomingdale's

As fans gear up for the much-anticipated release of the second season of the beloved Shonda Rhimes show Bridgerton on Netflix on March 25, Bloomingdale's gets in on the action gets in on the action by adorning all of its iconic windows on Lexington Avenue with original costumes from the actual series, exhibited for the first time in the United States.

Photograph: Daniel Salemi

The window displays are inspired by the show and they highlight seven ensembles worn by the characters. They will stay put through March 28.

"We knew from the start that the clothes and fashion in Bridgerton would be a major focal point for the series, and it has been so satisfying to see the fans embrace it and incorporate it into their own style," Rhimes said in an official statement about the effort.

The celebration continues inside of the store, specifically at The Carousel, which is the retailer's rotating pop-up shop. Visitors will immerse themselves in a Bridgerton-inspired English garden party, "with two larger than life garden trellises offering a warm welcome with English roses, delphiniums and blue hydrangeas, drawing from the floral-adorned facade of the stately Bridgerton home," according to an official press release.

The interior of the shop is also inspired by the lavish outdoor ball that took place during the final episode of season one. Do expect checkerboard floors, lovely chandeliers and topiaries to adorn the space. There will also be a live performance from a string quartet with music inspired by the series!

But there's more: At the pop-up, you'll actually be able to shop from limited-edition lines inspired by the show that include fashion items, homeware, accessories and beauty products, among others.