Over 100 apartments are now up for grabs in Greenpoint with rents as cheap as $613

By Will Gleason Posted: Thursday January 18 2018, 12:00pm

Courtesy CC/Flickr/Angela Rutherford

Was one of your New Year resolutions to start applying to more affordable housing lotteries? Time to put your money where your mouth is, bucko! (Just kidding, applications are free.)

The lottery for a building’s worth of affordable apartments on the Greenpoint waterfront is now open to the public. The new development, located at 23 India Street, contains 140 affordable units ranging in price from $613 to $1,230 a month. It features an interior courtyard, laundry rooms and a community room for residents to gather with neighbors and share a laugh about their unbelievable good luck in scoring such an affordable living space. You can find the full breakdown of available units, as well as income requirements for applications, on the official Housing Connect site.

The soon-to-open building is actually the sister site of fancy new condo tower The Greenpoint at 21 India Street, a major new development that will soon soar over the East River. (Just in case you struggle with an inferiority complex or something.) The address is easily accessible by the NYC Ferry and the Greenpoint stop on the G train.

Applications for the site will be accepted until March 19. As always, residents of the local community board (in this case Brooklyn Community Board 1) will have preference.

Staff writer
By Will Gleason 1233 Posts

Will Gleason is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. He's remarkably bad at predicting the plot of movies. Follow him on Twitter at @willsgleason.

