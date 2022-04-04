Over 100 NYC streets will go car-free later this month

The fifth annual Car-Free Earth Day—the yearly occurrence the weekend before or after Earth Day—is officially happening across all five boroughs on Saturday, April 23, from 11am through 5pm. (This year, Earth Day falls on Friday, April 22.)

What's perhaps even more exciting is that the 2022 event—which follows a two-year-long, pandemic-caused hiatus—is going to kick off the city's beloved Open Streets program.

"Earth Day is when we can all commit to protecting our Earth—and one way we can do that is by repurposing our roadways," said New York City Department of Transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in an official statement about the news. "Car-Free Earth Day is a growing tradition that allows New York City's car-free streets to come alive. The last two years—of Open Streets, Open Restaurants, the surge in cycling and so much more—have only made us appreciate even more how much better we must treat Mother Earth—and a day without cars allows us to envision a more sustainable world for more than just one day."

In addition to promoting a vehicle-free environment, the city will offer programming throughout the over 100 streets and 22 plazas that will be participating in the happening.

A total of eight locations around the city will be presenting the above-mentioned programs. They are:

Bronx, Roberto Clemente Plaza, 3rd Avenue, 148th Street to 149th Street

Bronx, Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue

Brooklyn, Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street

Manhattan, Avenue B, East 6th Street to East 14th Street

Manhattan, Broadway, East 17th Street to West 42nd Street

Manhattan, St. Nicholas Avenue, 181st Street to 190th Street

Queens, 34th Avenue, 69th Street to 94th Street

Staten Island, Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard

