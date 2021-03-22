New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shuli Sadé – Upstream Downstream
Photograph: Courtesy of Riverside Park

Over 20 artists will display their work in a free public art exhibit at Riverside Park this summer

Called "RE:GROWTH," the installations will debut on June 5.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Advertising

Although outdoor art has already become the pulse of the city's cultural scene in the past year, the medium is bound to enjoy even more attention as the weather turns warmer.

Case in point: a new exhibition set to take over Riverside Park this summer in celebration of the conservancy's 35th anniversary.

"RE:GROWTH, A Celebration of Art, Riverside Park, and the New York Spirit" will feature works from over 20 artists, displayed across 13 site-specific installations throughout the green space starting June 5 through the end of the summer.

"Honoring the resolve and resilience of all New Yorkers, [the exhibit] will be a free, park-wide art exhibition designed to provide [locals] with the culture they crave," reads the exhibition's official website. "The installations will span several miles and can be enjoyed safely all in one day or over several summer visits."

Featured artists will include LoVid, DeWitt Godfrey, Lee Boroson, Vanessa Albury and plenty of others. You can check out a comprehensive list of all those participating right here

"The Hudson River has been a magical inspiration for my work for years. I found solace in my daily walks along the river," says artist Shuli Sadé, whose work, "Upstream Downstream" is rendered above and will be on display in June. "My virtually floating augmented logograms symbolize ecological, technological and topographic characters marking wisdom carried by the timeless flow of water, a respite from our mega-city in times of need." 

Below, check out a few renderings of the types of work you can expect to see at the park this summer:

Blanka Amezkua – HAPPINESS IS…
Photograph: Courtesy of Riverside ParkBlanka Amezkua – "HAPPINESS IS…"
Wendy Letven – Four Currents
Photograph: Courtesy of Riverside ParkWendy Letven – "Four Currents"
Dahlia Elsayed – Chart Towards the Charms
Photograph: Courtesy of Riverside ParkDahlia Elsayed – "Chart Towards the Charms"
Kenseth Armstead -- "Prototype: True North, Every Negro Is a Star"
Photograph: Courtesy of Riverside ParkKenseth Armstead -- Prototype: True North, Every Negro Is a Star

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- Mookies—cookies filled with mochi—have taken over New York
- The best things to do in NYC this weekend
- The most famous paintings of all time
- NYC’s Open Culture program kicks off this weekend with live outdoor performances
- The 25 best cheap eats in NYC

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.