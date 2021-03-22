Over 20 artists will display their work in a free public art exhibit at Riverside Park this summer

Although outdoor art has already become the pulse of the city's cultural scene in the past year, the medium is bound to enjoy even more attention as the weather turns warmer.

Case in point: a new exhibition set to take over Riverside Park this summer in celebration of the conservancy's 35th anniversary.

"RE:GROWTH, A Celebration of Art, Riverside Park, and the New York Spirit" will feature works from over 20 artists, displayed across 13 site-specific installations throughout the green space starting June 5 through the end of the summer.

"Honoring the resolve and resilience of all New Yorkers, [the exhibit] will be a free, park-wide art exhibition designed to provide [locals] with the culture they crave," reads the exhibition's official website. "The installations will span several miles and can be enjoyed safely all in one day or over several summer visits."

Featured artists will include LoVid, DeWitt Godfrey, Lee Boroson, Vanessa Albury and plenty of others. You can check out a comprehensive list of all those participating right here.

"The Hudson River has been a magical inspiration for my work for years. I found solace in my daily walks along the river," says artist Shuli Sadé, whose work, "Upstream Downstream" is rendered above and will be on display in June. "My virtually floating augmented logograms symbolize ecological, technological and topographic characters marking wisdom carried by the timeless flow of water, a respite from our mega-city in times of need."

Below, check out a few renderings of the types of work you can expect to see at the park this summer:

Photograph: Courtesy of Riverside Park Blanka Amezkua – "HAPPINESS IS…"

Photograph: Courtesy of Riverside Park Wendy Letven – "Four Currents"

Photograph: Courtesy of Riverside Park Dahlia Elsayed – "Chart Towards the Charms"

Photograph: Courtesy of Riverside Park Kenseth Armstead -- Prototype: True North, Every Negro Is a Star

