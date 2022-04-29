Over 20 new locations have been added to this year's Open Streets program

The city just announced that the beloved Open Streets program will expand to include 21 new locations beginning this summer, effectively turning the initiative into the largest of its kind across the United States.

Back in April of 2020, the city launched the program—which gives pedestrians more space to move around by closing certain streets to traffic—to much fanfare as a way to keep New Yorkers safe during the height of the pandemic.

In 2021, the City Council turned the program permanent—which brings us to 2022. This year, the closing down of streets will be presented alongside a slew of free programming that include art-related activities, fitness and educational offerings and more.

"Open Streets was one of the few bright spots of the pandemic, and I am proud that we have found a way to support more streets in more diverse communities in every borough that can be part of this incredible and permanent program," said Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez during an official unveiling, also mentioning that over 300 city blocks are slated to be part of the program this year.

The following locations have officially been added to the roster of participating blocks. Make sure to also consult our list of top 10 Open Streets in NYC to hit this spring and summer as well.

Manhattan

West 158th Street: Broadway to Amsterdam Avenue

Broadway to Amsterdam Avenue Forsyth Street: East Broadway to Division Street

East Broadway to Division Street West 188th Street: Amsterdam Avenue to Audubon Avenue

Amsterdam Avenue to Audubon Avenue West 115th Street: St Nicholas Avenue to Lenox Avenue

St Nicholas Avenue to Lenox Avenue East 115th Street: Park Avenue to Park Avenue (5/28)

Park Avenue to Park Avenue (5/28) La Salle Street: Broadway to Claremont Avenue (4/28)

Broadway to Claremont Avenue (4/28) West 196th Street: Broadway to Ellwood Street (4/25)

Broadway to Ellwood Street (4/25) East 115th Street: Pleasant Avenue to 1st Avenue (9/10)

Brooklyn

Watkins Street: Street End to Belmont Avenue

Street End to Belmont Avenue North 15 Street: Nassau Avenue to Banker Street

Nassau Avenue to Banker Street South 1 Street: Berry Street to Wythe Avenue

Berry Street to Wythe Avenue Buffalo Avenue: St Marks Avenue to Bergen Street (6/18)

St Marks Avenue to Bergen Street (6/18) West 12 Street: Surf Avenue to Street End (5/21)

Surf Avenue to Street End (5/21) Lewis Avenue: Fulton to Hancock Street (6/4)

Fulton to Hancock Street (6/4) Graham Avenue: Scholes Street to Montrose Avenue (4/29)

Scholes Street to Montrose Avenue (4/29) Chauncey Street: Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue (7/2)

Howard Avenue to Saratoga Avenue (7/2) Benson Avenue: Bay 19 Street to 18th Avenue (7/11)

Bay 19 Street to 18th Avenue (7/11) Duffield St: Metrotech Center to Willoughby St (4/25)

Queens

Murdock Avenue: 180th Street to Street End.

Bronx

Longfellow Avenue: Freeman Street to Jennings Street

Freeman Street to Jennings Street Kelly Street: East 163rd Street to Intervale Avenue (7/11)

