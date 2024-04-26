Over 80 free shows are taking over Times Square this summer

Kicking off this May and running through September, TSQ Live is a series of over 80 free, open-air performances all over Times Square. Basically, a giant, free outdoor event festival with programs presented by the likes of Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Soul Summit and more.

“Living up to its name, the Crossroads of the World, the free public programming of our plazas in Times Square is a direct reflection of our community, culture, and all that New York City has to offer and is just as diverse and dynamic as the people in Times Square,” said Joe Papa, director of events and programming at the Times Square Alliance, in an official statement about the series. “Complete with emerging artists as well as charting pop stars, this year’s TSQ LIVE lineup is stacked with an incredible range of talent, from a solo cellist creating an intimate soundscape to in-your-face rock-out moments; from a 17-piece big band to a 40+ dance crew; and everything in between at a venue like no other.”

This year's full lineup can be found right here, but some standouts include dance workshops by Ailey Extension, held every Thursday in May and encompassing a variety of styles; weekly DJ sets by the likes of FEMME HOUSE, Matinée Social Club and Elsewhere; and a new series called Street Lab that will feature pop-up activations for entire families focusing on all things art.

This year, for the first time ever, TSQ LIVE will also be hosting an open call for musicians and singers who would like to perform in the middle of Times Square. All those interested can apply using this link right here.

By the looks of it, Times Square will actually be the most popular neighborhood in NYC this summer.