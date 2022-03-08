Pamela Anderson is set to take on a just-as-iconic role beginning April 12, when she'll make her Broadway debut in the latest production of Chicago for an eight-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre through June 5.

Anderson will star as Roxie Hart, a housewife who murders her lover when he threatens to abandon her and then hires a Chicago lawyer to avoid conviction.

"Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled," the 54-year-old actress said in an official statement. "Performing [Bob] Fosse's [work], you don't have time to get in your head. You can't dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it's all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me."

The news comes at the heels of a slew of other Anderson-centric headlines, including her take on Pam & Tommy, a new Hulu miniseries about the actress' relationship and marriage to now ex-husband Tommy Lee. After revealing that she was not consulted throughout the production of the show, Anderson also announced that she is currently working on a Netflix documentary about her life. According to the streaming network, the documentary "will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey."

Although the Baywatch star hasn't gotten any Broadway roles on her belt, her decision to take on the job has been a long time coming. Producer Barry Weissler told the Associated Press that he first approached the actress about potentially starring in the show over a decade ago, but her schedule did not permit it until now.

"Now that we’re doing it, it’s even more opportune. It’s more timely. She’s really standing for something now—as a professional, as an activist, as a very talented lady. She can surprise a lot of people," Weissler said to the Associated Press. "The woman has acting chops. She certainly can dance and her singing voice is quite good. So here we go."