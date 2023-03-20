New York
Timeout

Panera coffee
Photograph: Shutterstock

Panera Bread is giving out free unlimited coffee for a year in NYC starting tomorrow

Here's how to get some free java.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
In celebration of the opening of its newest New York City location, the third one to debut in the past six months alone!, Panera Bread is giving out free unlimited coffee and self-serve beverages for an entire year to 500 lucky New Yorkers.

Panera
Photograph: Courtesy of Panera

Tomorrow through March 25, patrons visiting the new bakery-café at 1534 Third Avenue by 86th Street on the Upper East Side will be able to trade in their usual disposable morning coffee cup for a free year of Panera's unlimited Sip Club subscription. They'll also receive a reusable travel mug during the swap!

Keep in mind, though, that only the first 100 patrons of the day that bring a disposable cup in will qualify for the promotion—so make sure to get there early. 

The annual subscription usually costs $119.99 per year so this obviously sounds like a great deal. As per terms and conditions of the awesome deal, which you can read in full right here, you'll automatically get charged for a new annual subscription as soon as the previous one expires so you might want to set up an alert for yourself... or just continue enjoying free java for longer.  

