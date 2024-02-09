Part bingo night, part rave, Bongo’s Bingo is making its NYC debut this month

Bingo has experienced a reinvention in the past few years with brunch, drag performances, and cool prizes being added to this traditional amusement. But never before has the game looked quite like this.

Bongo's Bingo, a phenomenon in the UK, is making its USA debut this month with the chance to win giant pink fluffy unicorns, Henry Hoovers, and disco ball helmets. While the game itself is the main event, the evening also includes dance-offs, rave intervals, and karaoke en masse. The spectacle will be held at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on February 17, 23, and 24. Tickets start at $40.

The concept began when two friends in Liverpool, Jonny Bongo and Joshua Burke, came up with the random idea in 2015. Since then, Bongo's Bingo has grown to 40 different locations from London to Dubai and Australia. Millions of people have experienced the event, which organizers describe as "competitive socializing."

Photograph: Courtesy of Bongo's Bingo

"It's all part of the most bonkers, surreal, and energetic night rolled into one glorious party," event organizers say.

The immersive and inclusive shows typically range in size from 500 to 3,500 people ranging in age from 21 to 96—basically anybody who's down for a night of berserk bingo. Videos of past Bongo's Bingo events include break dancing, booty shaking, confetti, and chaos. It's definitely not your grandma's old-school bingo game.

Even celebs have been drawn to the show. Samuel L. Jackson showed up unannounced at a Bongo's Bingo event in Glasgow last year, the BBC reported.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bongo's Bingo

While the show's made for a sensational feat across the pond, this is its first foray into the United States.

"This is quite simply the biggest step we've ever taken, bringing Bongo’s Bingo to New York for our USA debut," Jonny Bongo said in a press release. "The last eight-plus years have been absolutely crazy as we've re-shaped the UK’s nightlife scene and now we’re coming to America to unleash the magic in Williamsburg."