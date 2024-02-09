New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A group of people raise their hands in the air as confetti rains down.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bongo's Bingo

Part bingo night, part rave, Bongo’s Bingo is making its NYC debut this month

Fluffy pink unicorns, dance-offs, and karaoke collide at this night of competitive socializing.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

Bingo has experienced a reinvention in the past few years with brunch, drag performances, and cool prizes being added to this traditional amusement. But never before has the game looked quite like this.

Bongo's Bingo, a phenomenon in the UK, is making its USA debut this month with the chance to win giant pink fluffy unicorns, Henry Hoovers, and disco ball helmets. While the game itself is the main event, the evening also includes dance-offs, rave intervals, and karaoke en masse. The spectacle will be held at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on February 17, 23, and 24. Tickets start at $40.

RECOMMENDED: Gabriela is a refreshing new addition to Williamsburg's nightlife

The concept began when two friends in Liverpool, Jonny Bongo and Joshua Burke, came up with the random idea in 2015. Since then, Bongo's Bingo has grown to 40 different locations from London to Dubai and Australia. Millions of people have experienced the event, which organizers describe as "competitive socializing." 

A person on stage with a Henry Hoover vacuum.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bongo's Bingo

"It's all part of the most bonkers, surreal, and energetic night rolled into one glorious party," event organizers say.

The immersive and inclusive shows typically range in size from 500 to 3,500 people ranging in age from 21 to 96—basically anybody who's down for a night of berserk bingo. Videos of past Bongo's Bingo events include break dancing, booty shaking, confetti, and chaos. It's definitely not your grandma's old-school bingo game. 

Even celebs have been drawn to the show. Samuel L. Jackson showed up unannounced at a Bongo's Bingo event in Glasgow last year, the BBC reported

A bingo card on a table with drinks.
Photograph: Courtesy of Bongo's Bingo

While the show's made for a sensational feat across the pond, this is its first foray into the United States.

"This is quite simply the biggest step we've ever taken, bringing Bongo’s Bingo to New York for our USA debut," Jonny Bongo said in a press release. "The last eight-plus years have been absolutely crazy as we've re-shaped the UK’s nightlife scene and now we’re coming to America to unleash the magic in Williamsburg."

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.