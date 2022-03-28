Part of NYC Pride is happening on Governors Island this year

After last year's mostly virtual affair, it's no surprise that any news concerning Pride 2022 is met with major excitement. Case in point: Pride Island officially moving its celebrations to Governors Island on June 24-26.

The first in-person Pride Island experience in three years will also feature pop superstar Kim Petras as its headliner. Papi Juice is set to take over the stage at Play Lawn as well, as are a slew of DJs like Eddie Martinez, Dani Toro and Alex Chapman. Additional artists are expected to perform as well.

"With our first ever trans headliner and our move to Governors Island, this will truly be a historic weekend in the history of Pride," said Lauren Cheeseborough, Pride Island event manager, in an official statement announcing the news. "The expansion of Pride Island to a three-day event creates new experiences for the community to love and live their truth by dancing freely without fear of consequence."

This year's NYC Pride theme has also just been announced—"Unapologetically Us." "As the world begins to emerge from a pandemic that gave society a full reset and forced everyone to reconsider and re-prioritize their lives, NYC Pride is acknowledging that struggle and the resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community," reads an official description. "Many have focused on exploring their true selves, coming out to the world with vibrant, loving hearts and souls open to the public—no matter how scary, unsure, or vulnerable it might have been. Others continue their journeys of finding a true sense of self and inner peace."

In addition to Pride Island's move to Governors Island, New Yorkers are excited about the first fully in-person March in three years. Set your calendars for June 26. Other major events to take note of are PrideFest in Greenwich Village and the Rally on June 24. You'll clearly have a whole lot to do around town this June.

As usual, NYC Pride is looking for thousands of volunteers to help out during all scheduled events. If you're interested in lending a hand, fill out a volunteer form right here.

