New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New Tracks bar at Grand Central Madison
Rendering: Courtesy of the MTA

Penn Station’s iconic Tracks bar is opening in Grand Central Madison

Huge news.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Grabbing a beer or an Old Fashioned at Tracks Raw Bar & Grill in Penn Station is a commuting rite of passage that will soon pertain to trips out of Grand Central Madison as well as the legendary bar is officially opening a second location on the East Side of town this upcoming fall, according to MTA officials. 

New Tracks bar at Grand Central Madison
Rendering: Courtesy of the MTA

According to the New York Post, who first reported the news, the bar won the lease through a competitive bid but exact details regarding the price of the retail space, which seems to include a kiosk as well, and when, exactly, the destination will open are yet to be released.

"Talk to a Long Islander and they will tell you about their fond memories during very happy hours at the old Tracks in Penn Station," Janno Lieber, MTA CEO and Chair, tells Time Out New York exclusively. "We're giving them back their favorite place to raise a glass before or after they get on a train."

New Tracks bar at Grand Central Madison
Rendering: Courtesy of the MTA

The development is a big deal for many reasons. On the one hand, Tracks has become almost synonymous with commuter life, at least when it comes to Penn Station. Found by tracks 18 and 19, the the long and narrow watering hole first debuted in 2003, quickly defining trips in and out of the travel hub for many daily commuters. In 2019, the bar was forced to relocate across 31st Street to accommodate for the massive reconstruction project taking over Penn Station—a move that took away some of the "charm" that defined the space to begin with.

According to Lieber, given the success of the 31st Street location, there are no plans to return to the original Penn Station location. 

"All their customers found their way to 31st Street," says Lieber. "I'm confident that the 40% of Long Island Railroad riders who go to Grand Central Madison are going to find their way to the very new Tracks—the second sequel."

New Tracks bar at Grand Central Madison
Rendering: Courtesy of the MTA

Being able to eventually see the iconic signage inside another train station is going to, hopefully, tug at folks' heartstrings, providing a good dose of nostalgia.

The upcoming opening also speaks to the current state of culinary affairs at Grand Central Madison.

New Tracks bar at Grand Central Madison
Rendering: Courtesy of the MTA

At the moment, despite what looks like ample real estate space, there are no food and drink destinations open at Grand Central Madison except for a few kiosks, a fact that forces commuters into the dining hall at Grand Central Terminal when looking for any sort of fare. The arrival of Tracks on the other side of the station, one managed by the MTA (Grand Central Terminal is under the Metro-North's purview), will likely change that.

We could not have thought of a more adequate first tenant ourselves.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on iconic eats

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.