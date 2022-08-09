What happens when two excellent local food purveyors join forces? New Yorkers are treated to a creative, delicious and culinary memorable creation. Case in point: the iced cafe coffee and tahini donut by Brooklyn darlings Edith's and Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop.

Made using Peter Pan's standard sour cream cake donut as a base, the dessert is meant to evoke Edith's popular coffee tahini slushie. To do so, Demetri Siafakas, a member of the family who owns the old-school bakery in Greenpoint, reveals that he utilizes a combination of Greek and Turkish coffee (two similar varieties), sugar and "some other ingredients" to make a glaze that captures the "rich cultural flavor of the coffee without making it overly sweet." As for the look of the treat, also meant to evoke the slushie's "rich brown color with ribbons of off-white tahini," the guru drizzles some tahini on top of the donut.

“I specifically used our sour cream cake to provide a good contrast to the coffee and tahini to allow those flavors to stand on their own,” says Siafakas. “When a customer eats the donut, I want them to imagine Edith’s slushie.”

When asked about his devotion to Edith's offering, Siafakas mentions that he lives right next to the shop in Williamsburg and often finds himself wandering to one of two locations to grab a frozen drink.

"When I met the owner of Edith's, Elyssa [Heller], we discussed a collaboration and after a few ideas I realized bringing the coffee tahini to life through a donut would be perfect," Siafakas explains. His love for Greek coffee and Heller's use of Turkish java in store also seemed to be a match made in gastronomic heaven.

As of now, the donut, which also marks Edith's second birthday celebration, is available during the week at both Edith's locations throughout the week. Limited quantities will be up for purchase throughout weekends at the destinations as well and at Peter Pan on Manhattan Avenue also. Good news: there is no limit to how many of these puppies each customer can buy at once!