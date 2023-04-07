New York
Macro closeup of spring daffodil urban yellow flowers in New York City, USA, on street NYC Herald Square Midtown Greeley Square Park.
Photograph: By Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock | Daffodils in Greeley Square Park

Photos: Admire these gorgeous spring flowers blooming around NYC

Nature’s putting on the best show in town right now—and it’s totally free.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Golden forsythia, yellow daffodils, pink magnolias, purple azaleas and blush-colored cherry blossoms are flourishing across New York City right now, offering a visual delight after the gray winter months. 

To treat your eyes, we’ve rounded up a few of the best spring flower photos from across the five boroughs. Enjoy, then go outside and marvel at these treasures while they’re still in bloom. Nature’s putting on the best show in town right now—and it’s totally free.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emily E (@escape_with_emily)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by rachelmarlee (@rachelmarlee)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @brklynwanderer

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bort Doner (@thishereworld)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Burke (@kimberly.b6)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Simeng Han (@tck621)

