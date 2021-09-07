It's the best of both restaurants in one!

Coco Pazzo is moving into its sister restaurant, Coco Pazzeria, at 307 Spring St. in SoHo.

Joining forces, the new hybrid restaurant, Coco Pazzo-Pazzeria, will feature a menu that combines the classics from Coco Pazzo and the most popular menu items from Coco Pazzeria, like their Neapolitan-style pizzas with elegant toppings, most of which are available on a gluten-free cauliflower crust. The best of the best will be highlighted on the new menu, something beneficial for those of us (okay, all of us) with 2021's endless decision fatigue.

RECOMMENDED: The 21 best new restaurants in NYC

“The move was an obvious decision,” said Pino Luongo, who opened Manhattan's original Coco Pazzo over 35 years ago. “Coco Pazzo needed more space and larger private dining facilities, both of which were available at Coco Pazzeria. Further, the growing West Soho neighborhood, with the mix of upscale residential and office buildings, has great potential for a pizzeria and restaurant.”

Coco Pazzo

Coco Pazzeria's concept of wood oven fired thin crust Pizzas, served with oysters and sparkling wines, a curated selection of Buzzetti (open face mini-calzones), focaccia, a variety of signature pastas and salads will offer an original twist on traditional pizzeria fare.

Coco Pazzo classics such as costata alla Fiorentina, rosticciana, branzino all’ Isolana, the bucatini cacio e pepe, rigatoni alla buttera and spaghetti vongole will still all be offers for customers looking for traditional Tuscan fare.

The new Coco Pazzo promises eclectic décor merging the two concepts. The back room is reminiscent of many of Luongo’s restaurants of the past, while the front offers a more contemporary experience.

Starting Tuesday, September 7, reservations for Coco Pazzeria are available via Resy, and takeout will be available via all major delivery apps.