The 17 best new restaurants in NYC
Our favorite new brunch spots, bistros, neighborhood restaurants and special occasion destinations.
While we were busy catching up with all of New York's best restaurants, a whole new slew of excellent dining destinations started popping up to further complicate our reservation schedules and meticulously orchestrated walk-in efforts. While we’re always delighted to revisit those old favorites, everyone knows that sometimes only something shiny and new will do.
How new? This perpetually updated list includes the best new restaurants that have opened over the past six months. Francie and Leland Eating and Drinking House leave us this edition, and July’s new spots include luxe sushi for less than you might expect, our new favorite frozen cocktail and taco spot, oodles of noodles and an app you can shatter with a hammer.
Best New Restaurants in NYC
1. Dhamaka
We’ve been looking forward to this new venue since 2019, and that anticipation made Dhamaka’s opening even more exciting. Dazzlingly pretty, approaching this Indian restaurant at Essex Market makes you feel like you’ve arrived. Inside, the menu includes items seldom seen commercially stateside. More succinctly, plates like gurda kapoora (goat kidney, testicles, red onion and pao) doh khleh (pork with lime, cilantro, onion and ginger) and the limited availability champaran meat (mutton, garlic, red chili) spotlight “the forgotten side of India.” Dhamaka’s marvelous cocktails include the Anjeer Zanjeer (vodka, figs, saffron, lime, mint) and the N.R.I. (star anise infused scotch, cointreau, coconut cream, coconut water ice ball).
2. Gage & Tollner
A long-awaited throwback met by unexpected delays, Gage & Tollner’s opening has been electrically anticipated since . . . well, now it’s hard to say. Even just the history bits on G&T’s site are worth a cursory peep (with appearances by prohibition, TGI Fridays and Arby’s!), as the one-time “most famous restaurant in Brooklyn'' certainly has a past. Presently, Gage & Tollner’s dining room is stunningly beautiful. Thanks to both preservation and restoration, it’s simultaneously easy and confounding to imagine how close it skews to the original. Some of the food harkens back, too, particularly seafood items like its raw bar selections (we’re told the original G&T had dozens of oyster preparations a night), mighty steaks and chops and classic cocktails with discrete twists. Ask about the erstwhile turtle.
3. Monkey Noodle Bar
Although we were able to walk right in on a recent visit, we don’t expect Monkey Noodle Bar to stay that way. For one, it’s especially photogenic, with a snuggly cartoon monkey painted huge on its facade, and more cuddly creatures lining the space inside all the way to our favorite image of a contemplative primate (and a nod to a famed Banksy) in the bathroom. As if that weren’t enough (and, according to our social media diet, it sometimes is,) the food is also worth repeat visits. Fight the desire to fill up on the piquant house-made kimchi, which is cut tableside, and start with the spicy tuna, squid or Spam Monkey gimbap. Then choose from big bowls of kalguksu (knife-cut noodle soup) teeming with seafood or spicy chicken, or the bulgogi in a rich broth that factors into our daydreams from time to time. Though absent a bar proper, soju and beer are also available.
4. Little Mad
Little Mad is infused with fun. Many of its 50-seats have views of a lively open kitchen, where chefs move with expert choreography and controlled flames dance at close range. The Korean-American menu ignites joy, too, starting with an amuse of fluffy little pancakes fashioned after fish and a side of seaweed butter, that together call to mind an impossibly soft everything bagel. Beef tartare with shiitakes arrives under a brittle maesangi chip that you’re invited to shatter with a wooden hammer. Your tap (or smack!) creates the perfect ratio of crispy vehicles to scoop up the tiny deep pink cubes beneath. Envelopes of Asian pear with yellowtail and Shin Ramyun-inspired crispy duck noodles with umami foam are less theatrically interactive, but just as delicious. A few cocktails and plenty of wines are available to pair, but plan to finish with the smooth and cloudy ruby-hued Red Monkey rice wine, which could also stand in for dessert.
5. Jolene
The first thing you’ll notice about Jolene is its fresh new look. The squat space’s previously orange exterior (famed from its 35-years as Great Jones Cafe and then, briefly, The Jones) has been painted white. The second thing you’ll see is the Elvis bust gazing out from the narrow right-hand window. The King is one holdover from previous iterations of the neighborhood restaurant, which now serves snacks like house-made potato chips, anchovies in oil and littleneck clams, along with larger plates like crispy chicken Milanese and chopped steak frites. It’ll be easy to rosé (or cocktail or cappuccino) all day here in moneyed-cabin-in-the-woods style once hours are expanded earlier than dinner service.
6. Outdoors at Noz Market
Things rarely get more affordable. This summer’s NYC Restaurant Week’s two lower-price tiers are an odd exception to the general rule that things that cost are gonna keep on costing. So who would have thought that one of the city’s best sushi restaurants would become more approachable by hundreds of dollars? Do not worry: if you’ve recently crimed your way into more money than you know what to do with, you can still order Sushi Noz’s $395 tasting menu in its Upper East Side dining room. But now, you can also sample its exquisite cuts of fish right outside at Outdoors at Noz Market. The $75 four-course prix fixe includes an assortment of sashimi, your choice of wide-roll futomaki and temaki handrolls, plus ice cream flavors like ginger, matcha or furikake for dessert.
7. Dame
Dame glowed on everyone's radar when it was but a humble, incredibly popular, critically acclaimed pop-up early last year and through 2020. Now, the English seafood restaurant has a forever home on MacDougal Street. Presently dinner-only but with room to grow in its new digs, Dame serves fried soft shell crabs, grilled blowfish tails and the fish and chips that helped earn its acclaim in beachy environs alongside Pimm’s cups, negronis and a trio of vesper, dry gin or dirty vodka martinis.
8. Tacos Güey
Boy, have there been times when we could have used this place! New to Flatiron near Union Square, Tacos Güey is a multi-purpose renaissance restaurant. The long, L-shaped bar can serve as a spot in its own right, dark and cool and replete with frozen cocktails like the mezcal and rum-based This Güey and the tequila That Güey. Or, you can turn drinks into snacks with orders of potato and queso flautas and lime-salted guac. Then–Would you look at the time?–settle in for dinner with six types of tacos, including carnitas, carne asada, pollo asado and lamb birria, and entrées like the whole fish of the day or the chef’s selection of meats.
9. Victor
This cutie of a newcomer is comfortably chic on its corner near the Gowanus Canal. Inside, the requisite Brooklyn exposed brick, placid seafoam green color scheme, punchy pink splashes and slatted wood-lined bar are warmly lit, while plates are fired from a wood-burning oven. Sidewalk and street seats are outside, with a few particularly nice photo opportunities painted on an otherwise white exterior. Victor’s Mediterranean menu includes shishitos with squid ink romesco, baccalau, mackerel tartare and a whole fish, half chicken and burger. Beer, wine and kicky cocktails like the rum-based Oh Oh Chérie are also available.
10. Pig & Butter
This new brunch spot on the Lower East Side is ideally situated to fortify yourself in advance of your next Best Night Ever, or re-fuel following the inevitable conclusion of your last. The breakfast sandwiches are the obvious contenders here, more chock-full than your standard grab and go, rush-hour offering. Maple turkey sausage and bacon varieties are piled high with egg and cheese, though still technically portable if you truly concentrate. Or, nab a counter or table seat in or outside the cozy locale for decidedly sit-down plates like omelettes, waffles, French toast, and Jamaican jerk chicken, turkey or chorizo burgers. In addition to coffee, Pig & Butter has an assortment of lemonade and soda.
11. Le Pavillon
Le Pavillon’s three-course tasting is $125, and that’s before you’ve even had a sip from any one of its 650 bottles of wine, which are also, you know, not cheap. If you are still reading, please find us on Venmo, and then start planning which items you’ll select from those prix-fixe categories. The choose-your-own-expenditure includes wood-fired octopus, roasted Maine lobster, and a milk chocolate crémeux for dessert. An à la carte bar menu provides a less-spendy opportunity to see Le Pavillon’s sprawling, flora-filled space, with a yellowfin tuna tartare, Maryland soft shell crab tempura and oysters Vanderbilt, each around $20. Sidecars, old fashioneds and gimlets will also run you about that much. If a picture’s worth 1,000 words, snap a few of Le Pavillon’s nicely-framed shot of the Chrysler Building to get your letter’s worth.
12. Em Vietnamese Bistro
Just a few weeks old, Em Vietnamese Bistro follows the success of Em Vietnamese Kitchen, which opened four years ago about eight miles south of this spot in Dumbo. The newer of the two serves minced pork, shredded chicken, beef and tofu rice and noodle dishes, bánh mì varieties and apps like crispy spring rolls and fried chicken wings at lunch. Ngheu hap xa (clams in lemongrass broth), chao so diep (scallop rice porridge with garlic, butter, scallion and cilantro) and banh xeo (turmeric rice crepe with shrimp, pork belly, calamari, bean sprouts and scallions) are available at dinner, when the sun starts setting outside the crisp, mid-century-modern space. Slushies, smoothies and aloe drinks are available at the Bistro’s window spots and multi-tops while it awaits its liquor license.
13. Atithi
This is neither a promise nor a contract, but if you go early enough, even on a weekend evening, and if you go now, before word spreads and nearby bar-goers catch on in force, Atithi has ample room to settle in and enjoy generous lunch ($10) and dinner ($18) prix-fixe menus at tables spaced far enough apart to actually hear your own conversation. Of course, hardwood floors and white-painted brick walls don’t exactly make the acoustics conductive to secret-sharing, but order recent hits like the fried bok choy, lamb spring rolls with mint and raita and lamb saag, and you probably won’t do too much talking, anyway.
14. Kuxé
With a menu authored together by its team, this new restaurant from the Toloache crew (housed in its familiar old space) is a more collaborative effort than most, with a polished product offering myriad perspectives on hometown cooking from Mexico. The resulting items like tacos de birria, tostada de ceviche and chile relleno are accompanied by a brief word from the contributing staffer. There’s also plenty of room to sip margaritas, palomas and micheladas at Kuxé’s tables, booths and bar seats.
15. Peri Peri Grill House
The wonderfully-spiced birds at Peri Peri Grill House’s Bed-Stuy location started building a following in 2018, and now they’re poised to do the same in Park Slope. Choose your chicken quantity: quarter, half, or whole, and maybe a little extra for tomorrow, cross-check your own heat tolerance with the menu’s “peri scale” to select extra mild through extra hot options, tack on a few sides like mac & cheese or jasmine rice and start thinking about your next order before you’ve even finished the first in this quick stop spot. Even at the top of the peri scale, this is not the hottest chicken that ever has or ever will be, but its lovely seasoning is worth returning to.
16. Dagon
This Upper West Side sparkler is equally suitable for brunch, dinner, or just drinks that turn into whatever. Its bar is large enough to not run into anybody unless you’re really trying, with decor, drinks and menu items engrossing enough to drive you to distraction. Meet friends or sit alone and breathe in the verdant interior over plates intended to evoke “somewhere in the Mediterranean” like the Jerusalem bagel with smoked salmon, shakshuka, flash-fried cauliflower, whole charcoal-grilled branzino, harissa BBQ chicken and crispy roasted lamb.
17. Veranda
Hovering two stories above the sidewalk, Veranda has a bit of a what light through yonder window breaks quality, but this is no Juliet balcony. Veranda’s space can accommodate you, your beau, and dozens of other star-crossed lovers under (or not!) its retractable roof. Veranda’s bar shakes and stirs juleps, palomas and dirty martinis to accompany snacks like French fries and salt cod croquettes. Dinner includes Norwegian salmon, piri-piri chicken and a dry-aged New York Strip.