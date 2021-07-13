The 17 best new restaurants in NYC

While we were busy catching up with all of New York's best restaurants, a whole new slew of excellent dining destinations started popping up to further complicate our reservation schedules and meticulously orchestrated walk-in efforts. While we’re always delighted to revisit those old favorites, everyone knows that sometimes only something shiny and new will do.

How new? This perpetually updated list includes the best new restaurants that have opened over the past six months. Francie and Leland Eating and Drinking House leave us this edition, and July’s new spots include luxe sushi for less than you might expect, our new favorite frozen cocktail and taco spot, oodles of noodles and an app you can shatter with a hammer.