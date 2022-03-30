New York
Place des Fêtes
Photograph: Courtesy of Chris Coe

Place des Fêtes is the new restaurant from a Michelin-starred Brooklyn favorite

It got its start as a pop-up

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
When Oxalis’s director of operations Steve Wong, beverage director Piper Kristensen and chef Nico Russell’s plans to follow their Michelin-starred restaurant with a more casual concept were tamped down in 2020, the trio began hosting a pop-up right in its original operation’s backyard.

On Thursday, March 31, that ephemeral feast will open in a permanent location previously occupied by the highly-regarded Finch restaurant. Called Place des Fêtes, the new Clinton Hill restaurant is influenced by Spanish and French wine bars. Its bright, brick-lined space seats about 65 between the open kitchen-facing bar, banquettes and back room. 

Place des Fêtes
Photograph: Courtesy of Place des Fêtes

Chef de cuisine Jacob Harth’s seafood-centric menu also takes notes from Spanish, French and Portuguese cooking, with an eye on sustainable sourcing. Mostly small plates are separated into the thematically incongruous categories “Chilled,” “Salted” and “Vegetables.” Column A includes raw items like scallops on the half shell and beef salad with chicory and anchovy. Cheese and charcuterie, crispy maitakes and beets with bone marrow and egg yolk are among the options from B and C. Berkshire pork with green pepper and dried clams, a ray wing and a ricotta cavatelli number the mains. 

Place des Fêtes
Photograph: Courtesy of Place des Fêtes

Cocktails skew toward classics like daiquiris, dirty martinis and margaritas. Kristensen says that the wine list will rotate frequently with a wide selection available by the glass. Beer and cider are also available. 

Place des Fêtes is located at 212 Greene Avenue in Brooklyn and will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5:30pm to 10:30pm, Saturday and Sunday from 4:30pm to 10:30pm. 

