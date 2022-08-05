Popular discount grocery chain Lidl is opening its first-ever store in Brooklyn

It’s official: the first-ever Lidl grocery store in Brooklyn is coming to Park Slope in 2024.

The popular grocery store will open in the space formerly occupied by Key Food at 120 Fifth Avenue by Baltic Street, which closed in mid-2021, following concerns by locals about the need for access to affordable groceries and housing options in the neighborhood, which DNAinfo previously reported on.

Given the popularity of the German discount shop both in Europe and across New York state, Brooklynites are obviously very eager to visit the new 25,000-square-foot shop.

According to the Brooklyn Eagle, the grocery chain will serve as the centerpiece of a massive new residential and retail complex set to open in Park Slope in a bit over a year.

"In the course of our close collaboration with local civic leaders, their top priority consistently has been to bring a community-oriented supermarket to the planned development to succeed the closed Key Food," Billy Macklowe, CEO of William Macklowe Company, the developers behind the project, said in a statement. "That's why we’re thrilled to be partnering with Lidl to deliver a new, full-scale supermarket that offers a broad range of quality groceries at affordable prices."

Photograph: Shutterstock

When word got out about the new addition to the area, folks took to Twitter to announce their excitement.

"Get ready Brooklyn," one user noted on the platform. "I go to the Lidl in Astoria all the time. They have a great selection of produce, [gluten-free] snacks and more."

"Those hipsters [will be shocked] when they realize there's a new best bakery in town and you can also get a leaf blower and a samosa maker from there too," someone else commented on Twitter.

"I've been wondering what store would take that lot," another Twitter user noted. "I hope Lidl has as good (or better) prices on meats and produce as the Key Food there had. That was my go-to grocery store and I'm missing them!"

Here's to hoping that Lidl will succeed where Key Food failed.