Wegmans
Photograph: Courtesy of Wegmans

Popular grocery store Wegmans is opening its first Long Island store

The 100,000-square-foot destination joins another one set to debut in Manhattan next year.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
One of the very best (and most popular!) grocery stores in the United States is opening its very first location on Long Island. Wegmans, known for its wide breadth of products at affordable prices, has announced that it will open a 100,000-square-foot store in Lake Grove in the near future.

No official timeline has yet been announced but, according to News 12, the company "has entered into an agreement to purchase 8.5 acres of the existing 28-acre [DSW] plaza" at the corner of Middle County and Moriches roads, near the Smith Haven Mall.

The news follows previous reports about the arrival of the very first Wegmans in Manhattan, set to take over the old Kmart location at Astor Place in the second half of 2023. 

The grocery store also currently operates a location in Brooklyn, at 21 Flushing Avenue by the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

If you're unfamiliar with the popular chain, we guarantee you'll soon want to do all your shopping there. In addition to appreciating its wide roster of products, Wegmans fans love the make-your-own-six-pack station (you'll pay a flat price no matter what combination of craft beers you stick in there!), the in-house "coffee university" program for its baristas (responsible for the excellent coffee you can buy on premise) and the ability to steam your purchased lobster on site at no extra charge.

The Brooklyn location of the grocery store is also home to a pretty awesome cocktail lounge that sells a mean old fashioned made with bourbon, blood-orange liqueur, orange bitters and mint-flavored Fernet Branca. Grocery shopping with a cocktail? Count us in.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

