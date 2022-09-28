Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost

Let's be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we're delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!

Photograph: Courtesy of Felice

The Tuscan-inspired destination will occupy 1382 Old Northern Boulevard in the village of Roslyn. Although a bit of a highway-like address, the space will certainly be worth traveling to.

Felice Roslyn will be helmed by executive chef Niccolo Simone, who was actually born in Florence and has cooked at a variety of Michelin-starred restaurants throughout his years in the industry, and Iacopo Falai, also a native Florentine and the culinary director of SA Hospitality (which, in addition to Felice, is the company behind the iconic Sant Ambroeus eateries).

Expect fan-favorites to pepper the menu at the new venue, including the baked gnocchi formaggio e tartufo with 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, taleggio, Gruyere, blue cheese and black truffle. Also on offer will be the crostone ricotta with Italian linden spicy honey, figs and sliced almonds; the linguine ai frutti di mare with Tuscan-style mixed seafood, white wine sauce, garlic, fresh parsley and crushed cherry tomatoes; a classic dish of penne all'arrabbiata with peperoncino and cherry tomatoes; and a branzino al cartoccio, which is an oven-roasted Mediterranean sea bass served with Yukon gold potatoes, cherry tomatoes, chopped capers, Taggiasche olives, braised shallots, parsley and lemon slices. Don't sleep on the grilled asparagus and oven roasted potatoes as sides, and the arancini (rice balls) and truffle pizzette that are presented as starters.

Photograph: Courtesy of Felice

Photograph: Courtesy of Felice

Design-wise, the restaurant will look like the other Felice outposts that currently operate on Manhattan's Upper East Side, midtown west, the Upper West Side, the Financial District and Brooklyn—including the very first Felice wine bar that opened on the Upper East Side back in 2007.

This is all to say: if you're craving some fairly good pasta while on Long Island, you'll likely be satisfied by a trip to the new Felice in Roslyn.