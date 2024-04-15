New York
Rosemary's Midtown
Photograph: Daniel Krieger

Popular Italian restaurant Rosemary's is opening a new location in midtown Manhattan

An exciting prix-fixe meal is part of the menu at Rosemary's Midtown.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Over a decade after first opening in the West Village and garnering much-deserved attention for its excellent Italian food, Rosemary's will debut a new location in midtown Manhattan tomorrow, joining the brand's other restaurant at 250 First Avenue by 20th Street.

Rosemary's Midtown
Photograph: Daniel Krieger
Rosemary's Midtown
Photograph: Daniel Krieger

Rosemary's Midtown will open at 825 Third Avenue by 50th Street boasting a 100-seat dining room complemented by a sidewalk cafe that sits 40, plus a 20-person private dining room and a wine bar. Perhaps even more exciting is the fact that the location will also be operating a separate pantry for grab and go items that will likely satisfy folks working in midtown looking for a quick lunch bite.

The original Rosemary's in the West Village famously sources much of its ingredients from the on-site, rooftop farm. Rosemary's Midtown will mimic that sort of process by partnering with McEnroe Organic Farm in Milleron, New York. "Rosemary’s will work with McEnroe Farm to bring seasonal organic produce to the restaurant while also sending organic waste back to be composted at the farm," reads an official press release.

Rosemary's Midtown
Photograph: Daniel Krieger
Rosemary's Midtown
Photograph: Daniel Krieger

Menu-wise, diners can expect more of the same—hand-made pasta, focaccie, fresh salads and a bunch of both cheese- and meat-centric antipasti that pack a culinary punch—alongside new entries like Neapolitan pizze and what the staff will refer to as "la sagra," a family-style dining experience. 

Rosemary's Midtown
Photograph: Daniel Krieger
Rosemary's Midtown
Photograph: Daniel Krieger

The $39 prix-fixe menu includes a selection of antipasti, a pasta dish, a dessert and the chance to do some good: $1 from every "la sagra" meal will benefit God's Love We Deliver.

Given the restaurant's popularity, especially in the West Village, we'd like to also pay homage to the real-life Rosemary that inspires it all: owner Carlos Suarez's own mother, who has a beautiful home and vegetable garden in Lucca, Italy. 

Rosemary's Midtown will be open for dinner starting tomorrow. Lunch and brunch service will debut in the coming weeks. 

